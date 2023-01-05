SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-2023 Released @sscsr.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Here

SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-2023: Staff Selection Commission Southern Region uploaded SSC GD Constable Admit Card at sscsr.gov.in. Candidates can check the link here.

SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region, on 5 Jan, published the admit cards of Paper 1 for GD Constable Posts. SSC GD Constable Exam will be held in online mode from 10 Jan to 13 Jan across Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, and Tamilnadu. Students can download SSC SR Admit Card from the website of the commission i.e.sscsr.gov.in.

SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card Check Download Link

How to Download SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2022-2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Click on ‘Download e-admission Certificate’ given against ‘Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022’

Step 4: Provide your details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth and Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Now, download SSC GD Constable Admit Card

Step 6: Take the print out of the admit card