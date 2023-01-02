SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam starts on 10th Jan 2023: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam starts on 10th Jan 2023: Check the strategy to crack the SSC GD Constable 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning section in this article. Also, know about the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & Important Topics.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning: The General Intelligence & Reasoning section is one of the highest-scoring sections of the GD Constable Exam. This Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be assessed through questions principally of non-verbal type. The questions asked in this section are usually lengthy and vast. Candidates should adhere to the right SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to excel in this section with good marks.

They are required to solve unlimited reasoning questions to solve a maximum number of questions accurately and maximize their qualifying chances. As the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam is around the corner, it is crucial for the candidates to develop the right exam strategy and choose the books for effective preparation. Hence, we have outlined below the SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy for General Intelligence & Reasoning suggested by the experts.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section (40 Marks)

In the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam, the General Intelligence & Reasoning section comprises a total of 20 objective-type multiple-choice questions for a total of 40 marks. Also, there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect response. Have a look at the SSC GD Constable exam pattern shared below:

The computer-based examination will consist of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for 160 marks.

The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

After getting well-versed with the exam pattern, candidates should be familiar with the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC GD Constable Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning section. This will help them to study only those topics that can appear in the GD Constable exam.

Subject SSC GD Constable Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies

Similarities and differences

Spatial visualization

Spatial orientation

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical Reasoning and figural classification

Arithmetic number series

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding, etc

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Intelligence & Reasoning section

The reasoning section consists of easy yet lengthy questions in the SSC GD Constable exam. All the candidates should practice unlimited questions from this section to obtain high scores. Have a look at the tips shared below to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning section of the SSC GD Constable exam.

Learn to Identify Patterns : Candidates should solve a variety of questions as it will help them to learn the techniques to identify the pattern in the question and help them to solve maximum questions with full speed and accuracy in the exam.

Make a Study Schedule: Candidates should prepare time table based on the topics specified in SSC GD Constable General Intelligence & Reasoning syllabus. Make sure to devote study hours to the topics based on past trends and level of difficulty as it will help them to complete the vast syllabus on time.

Cover Relevant Topics : It is important to stay updated with the past trends and get insights into the important topics asked frequently in General Intelligence & Reasoning section. Candidates should solve unlimited questions from topics like analogies, similarities, and differences, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding & decoding, etc, and obtain high scores in the computer-based exam.

Practice Mock Tests: Candidates should practice reasoning mock tests based on the latest pattern to assess the progress of their preparation level. This will help them to focus on improving their weak areas and boost their question-solving speed and accuracy.

Time Management : As there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the GD Constable exam, the candidates should avoid guesswork for the questions they are doubtful of. By doing this, they will reduce their chances of scoring good marks on the exam. So, they should attempt questions that they are familiar with and have studied during the preparation.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should adhere to the best SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning section in one attempt. Make sure to memorize all the important topics regularly and practice mock tests for better marks.