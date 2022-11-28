SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: Check Male & Female Candidates Vacancy Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: The SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for both Male & Female candidates have been notified on the official website. Check the Complete Details here.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on its official website. As per the latest notice, SSC GD constable vacancies have been increased from 24369 to 45284 for both male & female candidates.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The online SSC GD Constable application window will remain active from October 27 to November 30, 2022. All eligible candidates applying for the notified post should stay updated with the revised SSC GD Constable vacancies to avoid confusion. In this blog, we have shared the complete details on the SSC GD constable revised vacancies for the reference of the candidates.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy & Tips

SSC GD Constable 2022-Important Dates

Along with SSC GD Constable increased vacancies, the candidates should check the important dates about the SSC GD Constable recruitment process shared below.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Events Dates SSC GD Constable Application Dates 27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022 Last date for online fee payment/through Challan 01-12-2022 SSC GD Constable CBT Dates 10.01.2023 to 14.02.2023

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Male Candidates (Part I)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the male candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.

Force Category Total SC ST OBC EWS UR BSF 2776 1812 3917 1758 7387 17650 CISF 811 510 1200 538 2264 5323 CRPF 1700 678 2472 1095 4644 10589 SSB 340 154 449 140 841 1924 ITBP 204 176 305 112 722 1519 AR 355 581 570 316 1331 3153 SSF 31 3 14 9 59 116 Total 6217 3914 8927 3968 17248 40274

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Female Candidates (Part I)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for female candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.

Force Category Total SC ST OBC EWS UR BSF 486 323 688 313 1305 3115 CISF 89 49 127 60 266 591 CRPF 87 53 125 53 262 580 SSB 61 6 69 0 107 243 ITBP 31 23 49 7 158 268 AR 0 0 0 0 0 0 SSF 11 1 5 2 19 38 Total 765 455 1063 435 2117 4835

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies (Part II)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable Part II force recruitment process.

Force Category Total SC ST OBC EWS UR NCB 27 12 40 23 73 175

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria 2022

Along with the SSC GD Constable revised vacancies, all interested candidates should also check the SSC GD constable eligibility before applying for the post. If the candidate is found ineligible at any stage of this recruitment process, then their candidature shall be canceled immediately. The SSC GD constable eligibility criteria are detailed below:

Nationality/ Citizenship Citizen of India Age Limit The age of the candidates must be between 18-23 years as of 01-01-2023 when applying for the GD constable post. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the different category candidates. Educational Qualification Passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from any recognized Board/ University.

SSC GD Constable Selection Process 2022

Candidates must check the SSC GD Constable selection process before applying for the post. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds of the SSC GD Constable recruitment will be considered eligible for the provisional appointment of the post. The selection process for the same is divided into the following stages:

Computer-Based Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Candidates should check the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies and submit the application form before the last date to avoid any last-minute hassles. Make sure to submit only the correct details in the SSC GD Constable application to avoid disqualification of their candidature.