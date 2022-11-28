SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: Check Male & Female Candidates Vacancy Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on its official website. As per the latest notice, SSC GD constable vacancies have been increased from 24369 to 45284 for both male & female candidates.
The online SSC GD Constable application window will remain active from October 27 to November 30, 2022. All eligible candidates applying for the notified post should stay updated with the revised SSC GD Constable vacancies to avoid confusion. In this blog, we have shared the complete details on the SSC GD constable revised vacancies for the reference of the candidates.
SSC GD Constable 2022-Important Dates
Along with SSC GD Constable increased vacancies, the candidates should check the important dates about the SSC GD Constable recruitment process shared below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC GD Constable Application Dates
|
27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022
|
Last date for online fee payment/through Challan
|
01-12-2022
|
SSC GD Constable CBT Dates
|
10.01.2023 to 14.02.2023
SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Male Candidates (Part I)
Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the male candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.
|
Force
|
Category
|
Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
BSF
|
2776
|
1812
|
3917
|
1758
|
7387
|
17650
|
CISF
|
811
|
510
|
1200
|
538
|
2264
|
5323
|
CRPF
|
1700
|
678
|
2472
|
1095
|
4644
|
10589
|
SSB
|
340
|
154
|
449
|
140
|
841
|
1924
|
ITBP
|
204
|
176
|
305
|
112
|
722
|
1519
|
AR
|
355
|
581
|
570
|
316
|
1331
|
3153
|
SSF
|
31
|
3
|
14
|
9
|
59
|
116
|
Total
|
6217
|
3914
|
8927
|
3968
|
17248
|
40274
SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Female Candidates (Part I)
Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for female candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.
|
Force
|
Category
|
Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
BSF
|
486
|
323
|
688
|
313
|
1305
|
3115
|
CISF
|
89
|
49
|
127
|
60
|
266
|
591
|
CRPF
|
87
|
53
|
125
|
53
|
262
|
580
|
SSB
|
61
|
6
|
69
|
0
|
107
|
243
|
ITBP
|
31
|
23
|
49
|
7
|
158
|
268
|
AR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SSF
|
11
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
19
|
38
|
Total
|
765
|
455
|
1063
|
435
|
2117
|
4835
SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies (Part II)
Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable Part II force recruitment process.
|
Force
|
Category
|
Total
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
NCB
|
27
|
12
|
40
|
23
|
73
|
175
SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria 2022
Along with the SSC GD Constable revised vacancies, all interested candidates should also check the SSC GD constable eligibility before applying for the post. If the candidate is found ineligible at any stage of this recruitment process, then their candidature shall be canceled immediately. The SSC GD constable eligibility criteria are detailed below:
|
Nationality/ Citizenship
|
Citizen of India
|
Age Limit
|
The age of the candidates must be between 18-23 years as of 01-01-2023 when applying for the GD constable post. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the different category candidates.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from any recognized Board/ University.
SSC GD Constable Selection Process 2022
Candidates must check the SSC GD Constable selection process before applying for the post. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds of the SSC GD Constable recruitment will be considered eligible for the provisional appointment of the post. The selection process for the same is divided into the following stages:
- Computer-Based Examination
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Medical Examination
Candidates should check the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies and submit the application form before the last date to avoid any last-minute hassles. Make sure to submit only the correct details in the SSC GD Constable application to avoid disqualification of their candidature.
|
SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Updates
