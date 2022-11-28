SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: Check Male & Female Candidates Vacancy Details

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: The SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for both Male & Female candidates have been notified on the official website. Check the Complete Details here.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284
SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 on its official website. As per the latest notice, SSC GD constable vacancies have been increased from 24369 to 45284 for both male & female candidates.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The online SSC GD Constable application window will remain active from October 27 to November 30, 2022. All eligible candidates applying for the notified post should stay updated with the revised SSC GD Constable vacancies to avoid confusion. In this blog, we have shared the complete details on the SSC GD constable revised vacancies for the reference of the candidates.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy & Tips

SSC GD Constable 2022-Important Dates

Along with SSC GD Constable increased vacancies, the candidates should check the important dates about the SSC GD Constable recruitment process shared below.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Events

Dates

SSC GD Constable Application Dates

27-10-2022 to 30-11-2022

Last date for online fee payment/through Challan

01-12-2022

SSC GD Constable CBT Dates

10.01.2023 to 14.02.2023

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Male Candidates (Part I)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the male candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.

Force

Category

Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

BSF

2776

1812

3917

1758 

7387

17650

CISF

811

510

1200

538

2264

5323

CRPF

1700

678 

2472

1095

4644

10589 

SSB

340 

154 

449 

140

841

1924

ITBP

204 

176 

305 

112 

722

1519

AR

355 

581 

570 

316 

1331

3153

SSF

31

14 

59

116

Total

6217 

3914

8927 

3968 

17248 

40274

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies for Female Candidates (Part I)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for female candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.

Force

Category

Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

BSF

486 

323 

688 

313 

1305

3115

CISF

89 

49

127

60

266 

591

CRPF

87 

53 

125

53 

262 

580

SSB

61

6

69

0

107

243

ITBP

31

23 

49 

7

158

268

AR

0

0

0

0

0

0

SSF

11 

1

2

19

38

Total

765 

455 

1063 

435 

2117

4835

SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies (Part II)

Check out the table below to know the revised vacancies for the candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable Part II force recruitment process.

Force

Category

Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

NCB

27

12

40

23

73

175

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria 2022

Along with the SSC GD Constable revised vacancies, all interested candidates should also check the SSC GD constable eligibility before applying for the post. If the candidate is found ineligible at any stage of this recruitment process, then their candidature shall be canceled immediately. The SSC GD constable eligibility criteria are detailed below:

Nationality/ Citizenship

Citizen of India

Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18-23 years as of 01-01-2023 when applying for the GD constable post. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the different category candidates.

Educational Qualification

Passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from any recognized Board/ University.

SSC GD Constable Selection Process 2022

Candidates must check the SSC GD Constable selection process before applying for the post. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds of the SSC GD Constable recruitment will be considered eligible for the provisional appointment of the post. The selection process for the same is divided into the following stages:

  • Computer-Based Examination
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Medical Examination

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Result & Cutoff Marks
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result
Check Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable Job Posting Details

Candidates should check the SSC GD Constable Revised Vacancies and submit the application form before the last date to avoid any last-minute hassles. Make sure to submit only the correct details in the SSC GD Constable application to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Updates
Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies are released for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022?

As per the revised notice, A total of 45284 vacancies are released for the SSC GD Constable recruitment process.

Q2. What is the last date to submit the SSC GD Constable application form?

The last date to submit the SSC GD Constable application form is on or before November 30, 2022.

Q3. What is the selection process for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022?

The SSC GD Constable selection process comprises three stages i.e Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination

Take Free Online SSC Constable (GD) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next