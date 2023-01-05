SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: Check GA, GK & Current Affairs Important Topics

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: Check the strategy to crack the SSC GD Constable 2022 General Awareness section. Also, know about the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern & GA/GK/Current Affairs Important Topics.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Topics: The General Awareness section is one of the highest-scoring sections to stay ahead in the GD Constable exam. The objective of the questions asked in this section is to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him. The questions asked in the exam are usually based on current events knowledge and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. As there is no requirement for calculation in this section, so the candidates can easily obtain high marks in this section with effective preparation.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284

As the SSC GD Constable CBT exam is approaching, it is crucial for the candidates to adhere to the right exam strategy and pick the right study material to prepare well for the exam. Hence, we have detailed below the SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy for GA/GK/Current Affairs suggested by the experts.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022: General Awareness Section (40 Marks)

In the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam, the General Knowledge & General Awareness section consists of a total of 20 objective-type multiple-choice questions for a total of 40 marks. With that, there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Have a look at the SSC GD Constable exam pattern given below:

The computer-based examination comprises one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for 160 marks.

The duration of the exam shall be 60 minutes.

The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi only

A negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam: Important Topics for GA/GK/Current Affairs Section

After getting familiar with the exam pattern, candidates should understand the topic-wise syllabus of the SSC GD Constable Exam General Awareness section. The section will also include questions from topics like:

India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research etc.

Note: These Questions are designed such that they do not need a specithe al study of any discipline.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for GA/GK/Current Affairs section

The questions asked in the General Awareness depend on the preparation level of GD constable exam. If the candidates prepare well, then they will find the questions easy and less time-consuming. Thus, they should concentrate on the topics carrying more marks weightage. Have a look at the preparation tips to crack the General Awareness section of the SSC GD Constable exam.

Go through Newspaper : Candidates should make the habit of reading newspapers, magazines, current affairs, and watching online news to be well aware of all the events happening across the globe. This will help them to maximize their score in the GK/GA section.

Make a Proper Schedule: Candidates should make a proper study schedule for all the topics from which questions can be asked in the exam. They are required to assign 1-2 hours daily to excel in the general awareness section for high marks.

Check Important Topics : It is crucial to download previous exam question papers to get insights into the topics typically asked in the General Knowledge section. As per the exam trends, more questions are asked from the Static GK & current affairs. Thus, the candidates should solve questions from Static GK and current affairs simultaneously.

Practice Mock Tests : Candidates should attempt 2-3 current affairs quizzes online based on current events every day. It will help them to learn all the topics that they might have missed during the preparation. Also, they should prepare short notes for the current affairs for last-minute revision.

Avoid Guesswork: There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the GD Constable exam. If the candidate does not know the correct answer to any questions, it is advisable to skip the question rather than do guesswork.

We hope this article was helpful for all the aspirants. Candidates should follow the SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to ace the GA/GK/Current Affairs section with the best scores. Revise the current affairs notes and practice mock tests regularly for better results.