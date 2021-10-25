SSC Steno Admit Card 2021 Soon: Application Status Available @sscsr.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of the exam for the post Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' on sscsr.gov.in. Check Your Application Status below.

SSC Steno Admit Card and Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status link for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC Steno Recruitment 2020-21 can check the status of their submitted application from the official regional website of SSC. It is to be noted that, SSC Steno Admit Card will be uploaded for the candidates whose application is accepted. Such candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC Steno Admit Card through the table given below, once the link is activated.

We have also provided SSC Steno Application Link in the table below:

It is to be noted that, SSC Steno Exam will be held from 11 November to 15 November 2021. The candidates can check their exact date, time and venue on SSC Steno Tier 1 Admit Card 2021. They should carry their admit card along with original ID Proof with photograph.

SSC Steno Admit Card Link Region-wise

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC Stenographer Admit Card Link 2021 - Soon Region wise SSC Stenographer Application Link 2021 SSC Websites SSC Southern Region SSC SR Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC SR Steno Application Status 2021 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC North Region SSC NR Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC NR Steno Application Status 2021 http://www.ssscnr.net.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC KKR Steno Application Status 2021 https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC ER Steno Application Status http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC WR Steno Application Status 2021 http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC MP Steno Application Status 2021 http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR NR Admit Card 2021 SSC NWR NR Application Status 2021 http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Central Region SSC CR NR Admit Card 2021 SSC CR NR Application Status 2021 http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER Steno Admit Card 2021 SSC NER Steno Application Status 2021 http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Steno Exam Pattern 2021

There will be objective-type questions set in 3 parts as follow:

Subject No of

Questions Maximum

Marks Timing for

General

candidates Timing for Visually

Handicapped

candidates General Intelligence &

Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours

10.00AM to

12.00 Noon

OR

2.00PM to

4.00PM 2 hours 40

mins

10.00 AM

to

12.40PM

OR

2.00PM to

4.40PM General Awareness 50 50 English Language and

Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 Questions 200 Marks

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021

SSC Steno Answer Key PDF is expected to be released in the month of December 2021 on SSC official website i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for SSC Steno Skill Test 2021.

SSC had published the notification for recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) in various Ministries/ Departments organizations in the Government of India, on 10 October 2020.