SSC Steno Admit Card 2021 Soon: Application Status Available @sscsr.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card of the exam for the post Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' on sscsr.gov.in. Check Your Application Status below.

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 13:12 IST
SSC Steno Admit Card and Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status link for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' on sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC Steno Recruitment 2020-21 can check the status of their submitted application from the official regional website of SSC. It is to be noted that, SSC Steno Admit Card will be uploaded for the candidates whose application is accepted. Such candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC Steno Admit Card through the table given below, once the link is activated.

We have also provided SSC Steno Application Link in the table below:

It is to be noted that, SSC Steno Exam will be held from 11 November to 15 November 2021. The candidates can check their exact date, time and venue on SSC Steno Tier 1 Admit Card 2021. They should carry their admit card along with original ID Proof with photograph.

SSC Steno Admit Card Link Region-wise

Name of the Region

Region-wise SSC Stenographer Admit Card Link 2021 - Soon

Region wise SSC Stenographer Application Link 2021

SSC Websites

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC SR Steno Application Status 2021

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Region

SSC NR Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC NR Steno Application Status 2021

http://www.ssscnr.net.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC KKR Steno Application Status 2021

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC ER Steno Application Status

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC WR Steno Application Status 2021

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MP Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC MP Steno Application Status 2021

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR NR Admit Card 2021

SSC NWR NR Application Status 2021

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Central Region

SSC CR NR Admit Card 2021

SSC CR NR Application Status 2021

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER Steno Admit Card 2021

SSC NER Steno Application Status 2021

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Steno Exam Pattern 2021

There will be objective-type questions set in 3 parts as follow:

Subject

No of
Questions

Maximum
Marks

Timing for
General
candidates

Timing for Visually
Handicapped
candidates

General Intelligence &
Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours
10.00AM to
12.00 Noon
OR
2.00PM to
4.00PM

2 hours 40
mins
10.00 AM
to
12.40PM
OR
2.00PM to
4.40PM

General Awareness

50

50

English Language and
Comprehension

100

100

Total

200 Questions

200 Marks

 

 

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2021

SSC Steno Answer Key PDF is expected to be released in the month of December 2021 on SSC official website i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for SSC Steno Skill Test 2021.

SSC had published the notification for recruitment of  Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) in various Ministries/ Departments organizations in the Government of India, on 10 October 2020.

FAQ

What should I carry at the exam centre ?

Print-out of the admit card and a valid ID Proof.

How to Download SSC Steno Admit Card 2021 ?

The candidates can download SSC Steno Admit Card by clicking on the link given on SSC Regional Websites.

What is SSC Steno Exam Date ?

11 to 15 October 2021

What is SSC Steno Admit Card Date 2021 ?

The admit card will be released 3 to 7 days before the date of the exam on SSC Regional Websites.
