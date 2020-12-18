SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important General Awareness/Current Affairs/GK Topics (50 Marks) to score high in Paper-1

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: SSC will conducted online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts from 22nd to 24th December. This Online exam will be of total 200 question for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Awareness (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General Awareness (50).

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

General Awareness Section is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) Paper-1 2020 Exam. The questions asked in this section are mainly from Current Affairs, General Knowledge (History, Geography, Polity, Economy) and Other Important National & International Events.

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam: General Awareness Topics

In this section, questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to:

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economic scene

General Polity including Indian Constitution

Scientific Research

These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

General Awareness Topics Category Topic Static Gk History Geography Economy Polity including Indian Constitution Current Affairs Recent Developments Miscellaneous Sports Awards and Honors Scientific Research Important Dates

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /afflicted by cerebral palsy and locomotor disability candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Awareness Paper.

Tips to Score high in General Awareness Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge. Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc. Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs.

The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. For General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

