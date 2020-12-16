SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics (50 Marks) to score high in Paper-1

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: SSC will conduct the online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts from 22nd to 24th December. This Online exam will be of total 200 questions for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Awareness (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General Intelligence & Reasoning (50).

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) Paper-1 2020 Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer.

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

This section will include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on:

Analogies,

Similarities and differences,

Space visualization,

Problem-solving,

Analysis,

Judgment,

Decision making,

Visual memory,

Discriminating observation,

Relationship concepts,

Arithmetical reasoning,

Verbal and figure classification,

Arithmetical number series,

Non-verbal series, etc.

The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Check Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam

General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics Category Topic Verbal Reasoning Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding-Decoding Mathematical Operations Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Syllogism Logical Venn Diagrams Non-Verbal Reasoning Figure Embedding Paper-Based Folding Mirror Reflection

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /afflicted by cerebral palsy and locomotor disability candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning.

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Tips to Score High in the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of the SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam.

Improve your logical skills : As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.

: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required by the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills. Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper.

Click here to know the Check details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam