SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks) to score high in Paper-1

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: SSC will conducted online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts from 22nd to 24th December. This Online exam will be of total 200 question for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General Awareness (50).

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

English Language & Comprehension Section can become one of the highest scoring sections of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) Paper-1, if practiced well. The questions asked in this section are mainly from Grammar, Vocabulary & Comprehension.

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam: English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks)

Under this section, the candidates' understanding of the English Language would be tested. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Check Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam

English Language & Comprehension Topics Category Topic Vocabulary Idioms and Phrases Fill in the Gaps in sentences Cloze Test Synonyms Antonyms One word Substitution - Get Important Questions Grammar Active/Passive Voice - Get Important Questions Direct/Indirect Sentence - Get Important Questions Sentence Improvement Spotting the Errors Sentence structuring Parajumbled Sentences Comprehension Reading Comprehension

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Tips to Score high in English Language & Comprehension Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the English Language & Comprehension Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam.

Improve your Vocabulary : improve your vocabulary with the help of Dictionary & Word list.

: improve your vocabulary with the help of Dictionary & Word list. Improve your English Grammar: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. For English Language and Comprehension Section, try to invest at least 2 hours every day for better output.

Click here to know the Check details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam