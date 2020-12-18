SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks) to score high in Paper-1

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Get the details of Important English Language & Comprehension Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) Paper-1 2020 Exam. 

Dec 18, 2020 17:27 IST
SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks) to score high in Paper-1
SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: Check Important English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks) to score high in Paper-1

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam from 22nd to 24th Dec: SSC will conducted online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Posts from 22nd to 24th December.  This Online exam will be of total 200 question for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General Awareness (50).

S. No.

Subject Details

Number of Questions

Number of Marks

Time Duration

1

General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions)

50

50

2 Hours

(2 hours and 40 minutes

for VH/OH)

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

English Language and Comprehension

100

100

Total

200

200

 

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

English Language & Comprehension Section can become one of the highest scoring sections of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) Paper-1, if practiced well. The questions asked in this section are mainly from Grammar, Vocabulary & Comprehension.

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam: English Language & Comprehension Topics (100 Marks)

Under this section, the candidates' understanding of the English Language would be tested. Questions would be designed to test your proficiency in below topics:

Check Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam

English Language & Comprehension Topics

Category

Topic

Vocabulary

Idioms and Phrases

Fill in the Gaps in sentences

Cloze Test

Synonyms

Antonyms

One word Substitution - Get Important Questions

Grammar

Active/Passive Voice - Get Important Questions

Direct/Indirect Sentence - Get Important Questions

Sentence Improvement

Spotting the Errors

Sentence structuring

Parajumbled Sentences

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Tips to Score high in English Language & Comprehension Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the English Language & Comprehension Section of SSC Stenographer (Grade C & D) 2020 Exam.

  • Improve your Vocabulary: improve your vocabulary with the help of Dictionary & Word list.
  • Improve your English Grammar: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the section. These types of questions are quite common in all competitive exams and mostly come in the form of questions like ‘spotting the errors’. Finding an error in a sentence is a step-by-step process. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such type of questions.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.
  • Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. For English Language and Comprehension Section, try to invest at least 2 hours every day for better output.

Click here to know the Check details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next