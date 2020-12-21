SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Recruitment Exam for Begins from 22nd Dec (Tomorrow): Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack Online Exam (Paper-1)

Dec 21, 2020 18:00 IST
SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Recruitment Exam for Begins from 22nd Dec (Tomorrow): Cracking SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to large number of vacancies. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive Computer Based Examination for Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) from 22nd to 24th December 2020. 

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Paper-1 will be an online based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of total 200 question for 200 marks distributed in three sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning (50), English Language & Comprehension (100) and General Awareness (50). So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Paper-1, which will help you in your last minute preparation:

S. No.

Subject Details

Number of Questions

Number of Marks

Time Duration

1

Check General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) Topics

50

50

2 Hours

(2 hours and 40 minutes

for VH/OH)

2

Check General Awareness Topics

50

50

3

Check English Language and Comprehension Topics

100

100

Total

200

200

  

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

Check Preparation Tips and Strategy for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam

3. Online Practice:

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

Click here to know the Check details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & COVID-19 Self Declaration Form:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region

States

Website

Northern Region

Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

www.sscwr.net

Eastern Region

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim

www.sscer.org

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

& Tamil Nadu

www.sscsr.gov.in

Central Region

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

www.ssc-cr.org

North Eastern Region

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram

www.sscner.org.in

North Western Region

Haryana, Punjab, Jammu &

Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

www.sscnwr.org

Madhya Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

www.sscmpr.org

Kerala Karnataka Region

Karnataka & Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them:

  • Face mask.
  • Hand sanitizer(Small bottle).
  • Transparent water bottle.
  • Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.  

