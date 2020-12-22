SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C&D Exam Analysis (22nd December): Difficulty Level of Paper-1 was 'Moderate to Difficult', Check Good Attempts

SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C&D Exam Analysis (22nd December)-Difficulty Level & Good Attempts: SSC has started conducting the Online Exam for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade C and D from 22nd December 2020 (Today). SSC Stenographer Grade C and D can be a decent profile for those who wish to work after their 12th standard examination with decent pay. All you need to learn is the stenography skills to clear this exam and get the Stenographer’s Job in a Government Organisation.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 Exam conducted online on 22nd December 2020. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Online Exam.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam Pattern

The first phase of the Stenographer Recruitment Process is the Online Examination which is of total 200 questions for 200 marks distributed in three sections - General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension and General Intelligence & Reasoning:

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Exam Analysis – 22nd December 2020

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Computer Based Exam (Paper-1) consisted of total 200 questions for 200 marks. Questions asked in the exam consisted of 'easy to moderate' level in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Paper-1 exam held on 22nd December 2020:

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam Analysis held on 22nd December 2020 Section/ Questions Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) (50) Analogy Classification Alphabet Test Series Completion Blood Relations Arithmetical Reasoning Coding- Decoding Calendar Mathematical Operations Insert the missing Character/ Number Direction test Syllogism Logical Venn Diagrams Figure Embedding Paper Based Folding Mirror Reflection Moderate to Difficult (30 to 35) General Awareness (50) Sports Economy Current Affairs Awards and Honors Scientific Research History Important Dates Geography General Polity including Indian Constitution Moderate to Difficult (30 to 35) English Language and Comprehension (100) Spotting the Errors Fill in the Gaps in sentences Idioms and Phrases Reading Comprehension One word Substitution Synonym Antonym Parajumbled Sentences Active/Passive Voice Direct/Indirect Sentence Sentence Improvement Cloze Test Easy to Moderate (70 to 75) Total Questions 200 Questions of 1 Mark each Easy to Moderate (135 To 145)

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /afflicted by cerebral palsy and locomotor disability candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Awareness Paper.

Highlights of SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory .

. Online Exam will consist of Objective Multiple choice questions both in Hindi and English except for the English Language and Comprehension section .

. There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer . In the exam, each question carries one mark.

. In the exam, each question carries one mark. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

along with the as well. Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

provided with the Admission Certificate. Candidates were given rough paper and pen by the examination center only.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2020 Exam

Skill Test: Candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination. Candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination.

Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in two stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced .

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in two stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced Final Selection: Allocation of candidates will be made to User Departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them. Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of this examination, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training or pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Paper-1 held on 22nd December 2020.