SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam held in online mode from 22nd to 24th December 2020.

Dec 24, 2020 17:39 IST
SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Paper-1 held from 22nd to 24th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam.

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) Online Exam (22nd to 24th December 2020)

Online exam held from 22nd to 24th December was of of total 200 questions for 200 marks distributed in three sections - General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension and General Intelligence & Reasoning:

S. No.

Subject Details

Number of Questions

Number of Marks

Time Duration

1

General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions)

50

50

2 Hours

(2 hours and 40 minutes

for VH/OH)

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

English Language and Comprehension

100

100

Total

200

200

  

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

30%

OBC / EWS

25%

All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc)

20%

Based on the marks scored in the Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Skill Test(s) for the post(s) they have applied for.

Skill Test is mandatory but qualifying in nature. The Commission will fix categorywise qualifying standard in the Skill Test for each post. The candidates who qualify the Skill Test will be considered for final selection on basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC STENOGRAPHER (GRADE C&D) 2020 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘moderate to difficult’            Level Questions. Also, there was negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Online Exam (Out of 200 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Grade C)

Expected Cut-Off (Grade D)

General

135 to 140 Marks

130 to 135 Marks

OBC

130 to 135 Marks

125 to 130 Marks

EWS

125 to 135 Marks

120 to 130 Marks

SC

115 to 120 Marks

110 to 115 Marks

ST

105 to 110 Marks

100 to 105 Marks

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2018 Cut-Off Marks

The cut–off marks fixed by the Commission in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories are as under:-

List-I: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C’

Note: 425 SC, 73 ST, 2148 OBC, 9 OH, 7 VH and 01 Others category candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Such SC, ST and OBC candidates have not been shown against UR category.

List-II: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Note-:

  • 574 SC, 93 ST, 2855 OBC, 49 ESM, 14 OH, 10 VH and 01 Others category candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Such SC, ST and OBC candidates have not been shown against UR category.
  • Candidates belonging to Horizontal Categories (i.e. OH, VH, ESM and Others) have also been counted against their respective Vertical Categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC and UR).
  • A minimum qualifying cut-off of 20% i.e. 40.00 marks has been applied for categories VH and Others

SSC Stenographer (GRADE C&D) 2017 & 2016 Cut-Off

Let’s take a look at the cut-off marks for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D post in 2017 and 2016:

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut-Off 2017 for Paper-1

Paper-1

SC

ST

OBC

OH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-Off Marks

127.00

101.00

138.00

100.00

100.00

141.00

 

Candidates Available

1419

1454

2485

369

79

2663

8469

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut- Off 2017 for Paper-1

 

SC

ST

OBC

ExS

OH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-Off Marks

123.50

106.00

124.50

40.00

106.00

66.00

134.50

 

Candidates Available

1836

1107

6788

393

268

249

4363

15004

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut -Off 2016 for Paper-1

Paper-1

UR

OH

OBC

SC

ST

VT

Cut-off Marks

120.00

90.00

111.50

107.50

90.25

89.50

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut-Off 2016 for Paper-1

Paper-1

UR

OH

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VT

Cut-off Marks

107.25

74.00

99.90

94.25

75.25

20.00

58.75

 

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ 2016 Cut-Off (Skill Test)

Skill Test

SC

ST

OBC

OH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-off on % of mistakes

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

5%

 

No. of candidates available

54

3

59

-

-

89

205

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D’ 2016 Cut-Off (Skill Test)

 

SC

ST

OBC

EXS

OH

VH

UR

Total

Cut-off on % of mistakes

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

7%

 

No. of candidates available

368

67

620

1

19

3

635

1713

