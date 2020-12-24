SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST)

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Paper-1 held from 22nd to 24th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam.

Check SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) Online Exam (22nd to 24th December 2020)

Online exam held from 22nd to 24th December was of of total 200 questions for 200 marks distributed in three sections - General Awareness, English Language & Comprehension and General Intelligence & Reasoning:

S. No. Subject Details Number of Questions Number of Marks Time Duration 1 General Intelligence (Reasoning Questions) 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for VH/OH) 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Check Detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

Minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination, are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 30% OBC / EWS 25% All other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc) 20%

Based on the marks scored in the Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Skill Test(s) for the post(s) they have applied for.

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D 2020 Exam Updates

Skill Test is mandatory but qualifying in nature. The Commission will fix categorywise qualifying standard in the Skill Test for each post. The candidates who qualify the Skill Test will be considered for final selection on basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination.

Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam

Expected Cut-Off for SSC STENOGRAPHER (GRADE C&D) 2020 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘moderate to difficult’ Level Questions. Also, there was negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Stenographer (Grade C&D) 2020 Online Exam (Out of 200 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off (Grade C) Expected Cut-Off (Grade D) General 135 to 140 Marks 130 to 135 Marks OBC 130 to 135 Marks 125 to 130 Marks EWS 125 to 135 Marks 120 to 130 Marks SC 115 to 120 Marks 110 to 115 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks 100 to 105 Marks

Click here to know the details of Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D Exam

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D 2018 Cut-Off Marks

The cut–off marks fixed by the Commission in the Computer Based Examination and the number of candidates qualified under different categories are as under:-

List-I: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘C’

Note: 425 SC, 73 ST, 2148 OBC, 9 OH, 7 VH and 01 Others category candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Such SC, ST and OBC candidates have not been shown against UR category.

List-II: Candidates qualified for Skill Test in Stenography for Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Note-:

574 SC, 93 ST, 2855 OBC, 49 ESM, 14 OH, 10 VH and 01 Others category candidates qualifying at UR standard have been shown under their respective categories. Such SC, ST and OBC candidates have not been shown against UR category.

Candidates belonging to Horizontal Categories (i.e. OH, VH, ESM and Others) have also been counted against their respective Vertical Categories (i.e. SC, ST, OBC and UR).

A minimum qualifying cut-off of 20% i.e. 40.00 marks has been applied for categories VH and Others

SSC Stenographer (GRADE C&D) 2017 & 2016 Cut-Off

Let’s take a look at the cut-off marks for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D post in 2017 and 2016:

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut-Off 2017 for Paper-1 Paper-1 SC ST OBC OH VH UR Total Cut-Off Marks 127.00 101.00 138.00 100.00 100.00 141.00 Candidates Available 1419 1454 2485 369 79 2663 8469 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut- Off 2017 for Paper-1 SC ST OBC ExS OH VH UR Total Cut-Off Marks 123.50 106.00 124.50 40.00 106.00 66.00 134.50 Candidates Available 1836 1107 6788 393 268 249 4363 15004 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C' Cut -Off 2016 for Paper-1 Paper-1 UR OH OBC SC ST VT Cut-off Marks 120.00 90.00 111.50 107.50 90.25 89.50 SSC Stenographer Grade ‘D' Cut-Off 2016 for Paper-1 Paper-1 UR OH OBC SC ST ExS VT Cut-off Marks 107.25 74.00 99.90 94.25 75.25 20.00 58.75