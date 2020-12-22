SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs, English Questions with Answers

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam has been commenced from 22nd December and will last till 24th December 2020. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 GA/GK/ Current Affairs/ English Memory Based Questions

1. Who won Noble Prize in Chemistry in 2019?

Answer: The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 was awarded jointly to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino "for the development of lithium-ion batteries."

2. The First Battle of Panipat was fought between:

Answer: The First Battle of Panipat was fought between the invading forces of Babur and the Lodi Empire, which took place on 21 April 1526 in North India. It marked the beginning of the Mughal Empire.

3. Question related to Battle of Khanwa:

Answer: The Battle of Khanwa was fought near the village of Khanwa, in Bharatpur District of Rajasthan, on March 16, 1527. It was fought between the invading forces of the first Mughal Emperor Babur and the Rajput forces led by Rana Sanga of Mewar, after the Battle of Panipat.

4. Which bird has the Largest Egg?

Answer: Ostrich

5. Capital of Vatsa:

Answer: Kaushambi - Vatsa or Vamsa country corresponded with the territory of modern Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, at the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers. It had a monarchical form of government with its capital at Kaushambi (whose ruins are located at the modern village of Kosam, 38 miles from Allahabad).

6. Synonym of TENACIOUS:

Answer: firm, tight, fast, clinging, strong, forceful, powerful, unshakeable, immovable

7. Synonym of MORTAL:

Answer: Deadly, Perishable, Fatal, Lethal

8. First finance commission:

Answer: 1951 - The First Finance Commission of India was appointed in 1951, for the period 1952-57 by the President of India and was chaired by K. C. Neogy.

9. In 1996, India signed a treaty with which country for Farakka Barrage?

Answer: Bangladesh - As per the treaty between India and Bangladesh, signed in 1996, for sharing of the Ganges water at Farakka Division.

10. Razmnama is the Persian translation of which book?

Answer: Mahabharat

11. Tungabhadra and Bhima are the tributaries of:

Answer: Krishna - The principal tributaries joining Krishna are the Ghataprabha River, Malaprabha River, Bhima River, Tungabhadra River and Musi River.

12. Author Name of the Book - ‘Becoming’:

Answer: Michelle Obama - Becoming is the memoir of former United States first lady Michelle Obama, published in 2018.

13. Which cricketer bowled 21 Maiden overs in succession?

Answer: Bapu Nadkarni bowled 21 maiden overs or 131 scoreless balls, in succession.

14. Which Article of the Indian constitution is related to SC and ST Category Rights?

Answer: Article 46 of the Constitution provides that the State shall promote with special care the educational and economic interests of the weaker sections of the society and in particular, of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and shall protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation.

15. Panda is found in which country?

Answer: China

16. Attorney Solicitor General of India:

Answer: Tushar Mehta

17. Question related to Leshan giant Buddha Statue:

Answer: DescriptionThe Leshan Giant Buddha is a 71-metre tall stone statue, built between 713 and 803, depicting Maitreya. It is carved out of a cliff face of Cretaceous red bed sandstones that lies at the confluence of the Min River and Dadu River in the southern part of Sichuan province in China, near the city of Leshan.

18. Which of the following gases is present under pressure in soft drinks?

Answer: Carbon Di Oxide

19. Why apple turn brown after cutting?

Answer: The reason fruits and some vegetables go brown when they are cut is because the part containing the oxygen-reactive enzyme is exposed.

20. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was given which award?

Answer: Vir Chakra

21. Asian Games First Mascot:

Answer: Every Asian Games since 1982 has its own mascot. Appu, the mascot for the 1982 Asian Games, was the first mascot.