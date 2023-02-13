SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2022-23 for Central Region released: Download Link Here

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the skill test of SSC Stenographer Recruitment Group C and Group D 2022.

The Department of Personnel and Training under the Staff Selection Commission (Central Region) has released the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Admit Card 2022-23 for Grade C and Grade D on its official website. Candidates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar States can download the Admit Card from the official regional website of SSC at- https://www.ssc-cr.org/

The Skill Test for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D will be conducted on 15th and 16th February 2023.Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by entering their Registration Number/Roll No. and Date of Birth.

Candidates can also download the admit card by following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the regional website of SSC Central Region at- https://www.ssc-cr.org/

Step 2: On the home page in the candidates alert section click on link titled -Download Admit Card for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2022

Step 3: On the page opened enter details like your Registration Number/Roll No./Name and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit Button, and download the admit card displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save a hard copy for future use.

Candidates can also use the direct link to download the admit card.

Direct Link to download the SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2023

The exam for the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2022-23 was conducted on 17th and 18th November 2022 and the results of the Computer Based Examination were released on 9th January 2023.

A total of 13,100 applicants have been provisionally selected for the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 47,246 candidates have been declared qualified for the Skill Test of Stenographer Grade 'D'.

The candidates who will successfully clear the SSC Stenographer Skill Test will get postings into different ministries and departments of the Central Government.