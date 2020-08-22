STPI NOIDA Recruitment 2020 for Assistant, MTS and Member Technical Support Staff Posts, Apply Online @noida.stpi.in

STPI Recruitment 2020: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has invited applications for the Member Technical Support Staff, Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 22 August to 20 September 2020.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 August 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 20 September 2020

Last Date of Hard-Copy of Application - 05 October 2020

STPI Vacancy Details

Member Technical Support Staff - 2 Posts

Assistant - 9 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Support Staff, Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Member Technical Support Staff - Three years Diploma in Electronics/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Telecommunication OR Bachelor in Electronics/ Computer Science/ Computer Application/ IT OR possessing DOEACC'N level certificate with two years experience

Assistant (A-III)- Graduate in Commerce froma recognized University with four; years experience in the field of commerce/ finance/ accounts etc. OR Post Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University with two years experience in the field of commerce/ finance/ accounts etc.

Assistant (A-III)- Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with two years experience in the field of personal administration/ finance/ vigilance etc. OR Post Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university with one year experience in the field of personnel/ administration/ finance/ vigilance

Assistant (A-II) - Graduate in Commerce from a recognized University

Multi Tasking Staff - Matriculate or equivalent with one or more of the following sklills - Knowledge of typing computer, operating photocopier/ fax machines/ Tea Coffee maker etc

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for STPI Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates meeting the above eligibility requirements may fill up the application online available at website www.noida.stpi.in. Applicants are required to take the print out of the filled in Application Form and signed it and send the same alongwith duly attested copies of certificates (uploade~ on the website) relating to qualification(s), date of birth, experience certificate(s), caste certificate etc, by the last date ef receipt of application to the Senior Administrative Officer, Software Technology Parks,of India, Ganga Shopping Complex, Sector-29, Noida 201 303.