Students of Today, Business Leaders of Tomorrow

MBA Program at REVA University is designed keeping in view the current prevailing situation and the future trends and developments. The Program is designed keeping in view the volatility of the business environment and as we all know the Industry 4.0 is bringing Artificial Intelligence , Robotics and Machine learning , Artificial intelligence is going to change the future indeed. The future managers are expected to understand and perceive the changes and also keep themselves updated about the future .The future of Management Education is to understand the skill sets that are required by the Management graduate and accordingly acquiring those skills .Management education today should emphasize on the future trends, requirements of the stake holders and by bench marking ourselves with Universities across the globe offering Management education.

The courses are designed to give more focus on core management philosophies and principles but also gives thrust on emerging areas in the Finance, Human Resources, International Business, Marketing, Entrepreneurship and Operations Management facilitating students to choose specialized areas of their interest, adequate care has been taken to provide students with knowledge of current trends and advanced knowledge in the emerging areas.

Increased Strategic Partnerships with market research firms, growth in technology, online collaborations among stake holders, Virtual organizations and off shoring have today gained key place in global environment. The communication and information technology revolution, socio-economic and political changes led to global marketing have brought in greater transformation in the global market.

MBA curriculum offered at University is contemporary in nature and students get an opportunity to experience the Technology enabled teaching learning process which is facilitated through our well-equipped digital classrooms. Students can choose from the wide range of soft cores offered through the specializations they choose to opt for. Every semester skill enhancement courses are been offered to give students the hands on experience and which forms a part of their cuuriculum. Teaching pedagogy involves case study method , self-learning tools , activity based learning , simulations, Project based learning , case debates , presentations and e- assignments. Students also take up MOOCs courses involve themselves in summer internship and Major project.

Master of Business Administration is a post graduate degree in Management which primarily aims at ensuring that the graduates who complete their courses in a chosen domain are competent enough to manage corporate activities like Human Resources, Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, International Business and Operations Management to run a company on a day to day basis to meet management objectives.

Management Education focuses on varied domain where students can specialize in desired areas of interest thus ensuring that each student is able to gain competence in the general principles of management as well as develop a deeper understanding in the emerging areas. Since every industry, including industries like health care, Hotel Management, Entertainment, Transportation and so on has become more business-like with the participation of corporate houses and business conglomerates, management education today opens many opportunities for students. Through internships, field work, Major project where in by networking with industry experts and other professionals, students can understand the problems, analyse and suggest solutions. The management education provided a holistic understanding of the business environment.

In this disruptive digital economy, high quality management education is essential and this should enable students to gain knowledge, exposure, skills and develop confidence that is essential for a leader to take initiative and responsibility.

I am sure the students pursuing their MBA at REVA University will enjoy teaching – learning environment, Infrastructure resources, talented and experienced faculty involvement and guidance. We will strive to give our best to you and ensure that we mold you as better individuals who will support in nation building.

