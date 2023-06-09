Students with Disabilities: How the US Universities provide support

Many challenges are faced by students with disabilities in pursuit of studying abroad. However, U.S. universities provide support services for international students with disabilities. Get information here

Students with special needs require support ranging from accommodation and support networks to providing convenient modes of access on a university campus. For international students, this becomes all the more important because they are away from their home country in a foreign land. Studying abroad can raise several apprehensions in their mind in the absence of correct and updated information. US universities realize these concerns and take special measures to create an inclusive and comfortable environment for international students with special needs so they do not feel excluded.

Indian students with disabilities who aspire to pursue higher education in US can seek assistance from an EducationUSA adviser. These advisers are equipped to provide guidance and support throughout the application process, helping students navigate the complexities and find the ideal university that can accommodate their academic requirements as well as their specific disability-related needs.

By leveraging the expertise of an EducationUSA adviser, Indian students with disabilities can enhance their chances of finding the right educational institution that will enable them to thrive academically while ensuring their accessibility and inclusivity.

Conduct Thorugh Research Before Opting For Any College/University

During your search for suitable universities, it is important to explore the services and support available for individuals with disabilities on each campus. By conducting thorough research, you can gather information about the specific accommodations and resources provided by each university to meet the needs of students with disabilities. This may include facilities, assistive technologies, accessible campus infrastructure, disability support offices, and specialized staff members.

In addition to finding the right academic fit, it is crucial for students with disabilities to communicate their needs and concerns to admissions staff and disability services offices. By sharing relevant information about their disabilities and specific requirements, they can ensure that the university is aware of their needs from the outset.

Empowering Students with Disabilities with the Help of Support Networks

Many U.S. universities offer disability services offices and support programs that cater to a wide range of accommodations and services. Campus student organizations and disability advocacy groups can serve as valuable resources for international students, providing them with support, resources, and a sense of community.

These student-led organizations and advocacy groups can help international students with disabilities connect with relevant resources, navigate the campus environment, and establish a supportive network of peers who understand their unique experiences and challenges.

Stanford University’s Office of Accessible Education, they have a team of highly skilled professional service providers who work directly with students to provide individualized accommodations. The Office of Accessible Education provides a range of support services at various levels to ensure equal access and opportunities for students with disabilities.

Office of Accessible Education

The Office of Accessible Education frequently organizes community events and workshops to foster information sharing and engagement within the student community. The Office of Accessible Education offers diverse levels of support, ensuring that international students receive the same disability rights and access to support services as domestic students. However, the office acknowledges that international students have unique circumstances and requirements, warranting specialized considerations to meet their specific needs.

NOTE: Published with inputs and permission from SPAN Magazine

