Sum Hospital Signs Agreement with Government for Setting up Exclusive COVID-19 Hospital

The Odisha government on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of SOA Deemed to be University here, to set up a 500-bed Corona -19 Hospital here to cope with the developing situation.

The Hospital, which will become functional within a fortnight, will exclusively treat Covid-19 patients, SOA University sources said.

The agreement was signed by the Secretary to the Government in the Health department, Mr. N.K.Dhal, the representative of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Mr S.S.Panda and the Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital, Dr. Pushparaj Samantasinghar.

While MCL will fund the new facility, IMS and SUM Hospital will provide patient care, critical care, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, laboratory, radiological, ICU and other support.

SOA Vice-Chancellor and eminent neuro-surgeon Prof. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra welcomed the government move to set up two such Hospitals saying 'it is a world war we are now fighting together'.

The new facility will help treat Covid-19 patients and keep them in isolation, Prof. Mahapatra said.

The idea of having separate hospitals instead of treating these patients in general hospitals would minimise the possibility of transmission to others, he said.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here retained the 24th position it had obtained in 2018 to occupy the top spot in the university category by the Ministry of HRD, India. In the rankings conducted through the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF-2019), SOA was placed 41st among overall institutions of higher education in the country.

With this, SOA, which was conferred with the status of a Deemed to be University by the UGC in 2007, has remained the top institution in the university category in Odisha for the fourth consecutive year.

The Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences of SOA, was ranked 21st in the country to be the top ranked medical college in the state. SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), which entered the ranking process for the first time this year was ranked 32nd in the country.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings is a UK-based annual publication of university rankings comprising the global overall and subject rankings which rank the world’s top universities.

SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

SOA is proud to be associated with 9 degree granting institutes, which has a whopping strength of 10,000 students. The institute leaves no stone unturned in providing quality education in the field of medicine, engineering & technology, dental sciences, management sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, law, nursing, hospitality, tourism management and agriculture.

SALIENT FEATURES

127 Acres campus

4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

13 Research Centres

38 Research Labs

197 e-Enabled Classrooms

State-of-the-art 1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

Fully Wi-Fi Campus

37 National Collaborations

127 International Collaborations

High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

Fellowship for Doctoral & Post-Doctoral Programmes

Scholarship for Meritorious Students

