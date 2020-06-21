Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Medical Officer Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Resident Medical Officer (Urban Health Center and Maternity Home) and Junior Medical Officer (Pediatric). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 30 June 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 30 June 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Posts Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 7 Posts

Resident Medical Officer (Urban Health Center and Maternity Home) - 5 Posts

Junior Medical Officer (Pediatric) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Posts

The candidates can check the educational qualification below:

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on official website of Surat Municipal Corporation i.e. suratmunicipal.gov.in on or before 30 June 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Posts Recruitment Notification 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Online Application