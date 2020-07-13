Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 553 Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Posts for Schmeier Medical College and Hospital

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician, Senior Resident (Clinical), Medical Officer, Medical Officer (Ayush), Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis for 11 months in various places or till the completion of corona work, whichever is earlier.
A total of 553 vacancies are available under Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.
Interview Details
Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 553
- Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 03 Posts
- Senior Resident - 26
- Medical Officer: 66 Posts
- Medical Officer (Ayush): 50 Posts
- Nurse: 291 Posts
- Ward Boy: 40 Posts
- Aya: 77 Posts
Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Salary:
- Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - Rs. 1,20,000/month
- Senior Resident (Clinical) - Rs.66,000/Month
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000/month
- Medical Officer (Ayush) - Rs. 24,000/-
- Nurse - 20,000/month
- Ward Boy - 10,000/-month
- Aya - 10,000/-month
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other
The candidates can check the educational qualification, age and other details through the pdf link below
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Posts ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.
Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Recruitment Notification PDF