Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 553 Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Posts for Schmeier Medical College and Hospital

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician, Senior Resident (Clinical), Medical Officer, Medical Officer (Ayush), Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis for 11 months in various places or till the completion of corona work, whichever is earlier.

A total of 553 vacancies are available under Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Interview Details

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 553

Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 03 Posts

Senior Resident - 26

Medical Officer: 66 Posts

Medical Officer (Ayush): 50 Posts

Nurse: 291 Posts

Ward Boy: 40 Posts

Aya: 77 Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment Salary:

Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - Rs. 1,20,000/month

Senior Resident (Clinical) - Rs.66,000/Month

Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000/month

Medical Officer (Ayush) - Rs. 24,000/-

Nurse - 20,000/month

Ward Boy - 10,000/-month

Aya - 10,000/-month

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other

The candidates can check the educational qualification, age and other details through the pdf link below

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Posts ?



The Eligible candidates can apply for the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Surat Municipal Corporation Nurse, Ward, Aya & Other Recruitment Notification PDF

