Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 501 Nurse, Wardboy, Aya and Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician, Senior Resident, Medical Officer, Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis at Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 10 July 2020

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 July 2020

Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 501

Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 3 Posts

Senior Resident - 26 Posts

Medical Officer - 73 Posts

Nurse - 324 Posts

Ward Boy - 18 Posts

Aya- 57 Posts

Salary:

Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 1,20,000/- month

Senior Resident (Clinical) - 66,000/- Month

Medical Officer - 60,000/- month

Nurse - 15,000/- month

Ward Boy - 7,500/- month

Aya - 7,500/- month

Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts

The candidates can check the educational qualification below

How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 10 July 2020.

