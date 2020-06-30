Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 for 501 Nurse, Wardboy, Aya and Other Posts

Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician, Senior Resident, Medical Officer, Nurse, Ward Boy and Aya on contract basis at Schmeier Medical College and Hospital run by Surat Municipal Corporation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 10 July 2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 10 July 2020
Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 501
- Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 3 Posts
- Senior Resident - 26 Posts
- Medical Officer - 73 Posts
- Nurse - 324 Posts
- Ward Boy - 18 Posts
- Aya- 57 Posts
Salary:
- Specialist Pulmonologist/Physician - 1,20,000/- month
- Senior Resident (Clinical) - 66,000/- Month
- Medical Officer - 60,000/- month
- Nurse - 15,000/- month
- Ward Boy - 7,500/- month
- Aya - 7,500/- month
Eligibility Criteria for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts
The candidates can check the educational qualification below
How to Apply for Surat Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Nurse, Wardboy and Aaya Posts Recruitment 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 10 July 2020.
