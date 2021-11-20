SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 51 Professor and Other Posts @svbpmeerut.ac.in, Check Eligibility

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) has notified job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for various Faculty Posts. Check detail here.

SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) has notified job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. SVPUAT has invited online applications for the 51 Posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts on or before 10 December 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No. VII/2021

Important Date for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:10 December 2021

Vacancy Details for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

College of Horticulture

Assistant Professor (Fruit Science)-01

Assistant Professor (Vegetable Science)-01

Assistant Professor (Plant Protection-Entomology)- 01

Assistant Professor (Floriculture & Landscaping Architecture)- 01

Assistant Professor (Natural Resource Management)Environmental Science- 01

Assistant Professor (Natural Resource Management)Plant Microbiology - 01

Assistant Professor (Basic Science)-Biochemistry- 01

Assistant Professor (Basic Science)-Statistics- 01

Assistant Professor (Social Science) (English)- 01

College of Post Harvest Technology and Food Processing

Assistant Professor (Food Process Technology)- 02

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering)- 01

Assistant Professor (Food Process Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Food Plant Operation)- 01

Assistant Professor (Dairy Technology)- 02

Assistant Professor (Dairy Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Dairy Chemistry)- 01

Assistant Professor (Food Microbiology)- 01

Assistant Professor (Dairy Business Management)- 01

Assistant Professor (Food Business Management )- 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 01

College of Technology

Assistant Professor (Farm Machinery and Power Engineering)-01

Assistant Professor (Processing and Food Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Soil and Water Conservation Engineering) 01

Assistant Professor (Irrigation and Drainage Engineering)- 01

Assistant Professor (Renewable Energy Engineering)- 01

Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) -02

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Electronic and Communication Engineering) - 02

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering)- 02

Assistant Professor (Information Technology)- 02

Assistant Professor (Chemical Engineering and Nano-Technology)-02

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)-02

Assistant Professor (Physics)- 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 01

College of Agriculture

Assistant Professor (Agriculture Biotechnology)- 01

Assistant Professor (Agronomy)- 01

Eligibility Criteria for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor:

A Master Degree with 55 % marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualification the candidates must have the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC/CSIR/ICAR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.PHill/Ph.D Degree) Regulations 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET. Please check the notification for details of the Educational Qualification/Eligibility for these posts.

How to Apply for SVPUAT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts online thorough the University official website www.svbpmeerut.ac.in on or before 10 December 2021.