Symbiosis SET BBA2020Exam Analysis: The Symbiosis International University conducted the Symbiosis SET BBA exam for BBA aspirants from 26th to 29th July 2020 in the remote-proctored mode. The exam was undertaken by candidates all across the country aspiring for admission into one of the SIU campuses. The exam analysis of Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 encompasses several factors such as the prominent topics in the exam, difficulty level of the question paper overall and section-wise, etc The Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 exam analysis help candidates predict the estimated cut off for qualifying the entrance exam. Candidates who attempted the MBA entrance can find details of the Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 exam analysis here. In addition, candidates will also find insight into the SET BBA exam pattern, marking scheme, question paper pattern andmore.

Symbiosis SET BBA exam tested the aptitude of the candidates through an online computer based entrance test consucted in the remote-proctored manner. As such, a number of changes were introduced in the SET BBA 2020 exam pattern. Candidates were required to have a desktop/laptop and an internet question to attempt the exam from a location of their convenience. The exam comprise of 75 objective type questions of 1 mark each along with the Written Ability Test. Each question had 4 options and candidates were allotted time of total 105minutes (75 minutes for MCQs and 30 minutes for WAT) to attempt the SET BBA entrance exam. There were five sections in the exam - General English, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. While the sections of General English, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude comprised of 20 questions each, the Analytical and Logical Reasoning Section had 15 questions. Each correct answer fetches +1 mark while 0 marks are awarded for incorrect answers or questions left unanswered.

Highlights about the various setions and their difficulty level of the SET BBA 2020 exam has been provided for the candidates below.

Section Questions Difficulty Level General English 20 Easy General Awareness 20 Moderately difficult Quantitative Aptitude 20 Easy to Moderately Difficult Analytical and Logical Reasoning 15 Easy to Moderately Difficult

Symbiosis SET BBA was conducted by SIU in the remote-proctored mode across several shifts. As per the opinion shared by the experts and various candidates who appeared in the exam, details of Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 exam analysis are as such:

General English : As deemed by most candidates, the General English section of SET BBA 2020 was on the easier side. This section included questions on Reading Comprehension, Idioms and Phrases, Fill in the blanks and Vocabulary and its applications.

General Awareness: In the SET BBA 2020 exam, the questions in the General Awareness section were moderately difficult as per expert opinion and candidates' opinion as well. Questions ranged from the topics of Current Affairs, Geography, Economics, Awards, Books, Static GK, Nobel Prizes, Who's who, Sports, Politics, etc.

Quantitative Aptitude: Many of the experts and the candidates opined that this section of SET BBA 2020 varied from easy to moderately dificult across the different exam slots. Questions were asked from a wide variety of topics such as Number Series, Data Interpretation, Permutations and Combinations, Algebra, Percentage and its applications, Ratio and Proportion, Time, Speed and Distance, Data Sufficiency, Directions, etc.

Analytical and Logical Reasoning: The SET BBA 2020 exam's Analytical and Reasoning section comprised of questions from Coding and Decoding, Verbal Reasoning, Arrangement and Puzzles, Set-Theory, Blood Relations, etc. According to candidates, this sections in the question paper ranged from easy to moderately difficult across the four slots.

Symbiosis SET BBA2020: Result

The Symbiosis International University has declared the result for SET BBA 2020 on 12th August 2020. The result was declared in the form of a SET BBA 2020 scorecard on the official website. Candidates were required to download the SET BBA result 2020 scorecard online from the official website. The SET BBA 2020 result scorecard is required for the selection process conducted in a de-centralised manner by its campuses. The cut off score for the SET BBA programme is decided by each of the participating institutes accordingly.

Symbiosis SET BBA2020OPENMATSelection Process

The Symbisois SET BBA 2020 selection process is conducted by each of the participating institutes individually. Qualified candidates are required to appear for Personal Interaction (PI) conducted by each of the participating colleges over video chat application this year. Once the PI round of SET BBA 2020 selection process is conducted, a final merit list for admission into the programme is released by each of the campuses, including the names of the candidates selected for admission. Candidates selected for admission are required to deposit the requisite fee to confirm their seat into the Symbisis SET BBA programme.