CareerSEThai with Symbiosis UG Programmes SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023: Register Now, Get Familiar with Exam Format and Syllabus

The three different types of SET undergraduate tests are as follows.

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2023 General - for Management / Mass Communication / Economics / Liberal Arts / Computer Studies / Information Technology / Applied Statistics and Data Science Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2023 - for Law degrees SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2023 - for Engineering degrees

SET Dates 2023: Important Dates for SET Exam

Don't miss the deadline to join the top-ranked undergraduate programmes at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) through SET 2023. Register now and be a part of the competitive pool of applicants before April 12, 2023. The online computer-based exam is just around the corner, so get ready to showcase your skills on May 06 and 14. Keep an eye on the important dates in the table below and be one step closer to realizing your academic aspirations.

SET Exam Particular Dates Registration / Payment closes on April 12, 2023 (Wednesday) Admit Card April 22, 2023 (Saturday) for SET Test 01 April 28, 2023 (Friday) for SET Test 02 SET Test 2023 (CBT Mode) SLAT SET SITEEE May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday) 09.00 am to 10.00 am 11.30 am to 12.30 pm 02.00 pm to 03.00 pm Announcement of Result May 24, 2023 (Wednesday)

SET Registration 2023: How to apply for SET

Candidates can apply for SET 2023 from the official website (Click Here). Candidates can check below the Stepwise procedure to fill the SET application form.

Step 1: Visit the official registration page. SET 2023 Registration

Step 2: Click on ‘Register’ SET test 2023 Registration

Step 3: Click on ‘I Agree’ SET Test Registration 2023 terms and conditions

Step 4: Once the page appears, fill in the details and click on ‘Save & Continue’ SET Test to fill personal details form

Step 5: Enter The OTP that you received on your mobile number and press ‘Submit’ SET Application form OTP validation

Step 6: Your ID will be generated and you will be redirected to the Payment Gateway.

Step 7: Select the exams and institution you wish to appear for and click to pay once you verify the amount. SET Test and Institute Payment process

Step 8: Your registration process is marked complete once you make the final payment. SET Test Payment Mode. There are Multiple Payment modes are available for online payment.

SET 2023 Application Fee and Payment Mode:

The SET application fee can be paid online and offline. Candidates can check the SET application fee payment details below.

Online Payment Mode: Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card via Billdesk, Indian Bank payment gateways.

Offline Payment Mode: Choose the mode of Payment as 'DD Payment' in the ‘Make Payment’ Tab. Take a print of the payment advice form, fill in the DD Details, sign and send it along with the DD to the Symbiosis Test Secretariat only at:

Symbiosis Test Secretariat

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

Gram: Lavale, Tal: Mulshi, Dist.: Pune – 412115

Phone: 020-28116226/ 27.

SET 2023 Application Fees

The registration fee for SLAT/SET/SITEEE is Rs. 1950/-. (Non-refundable and non-transferable). You are also expected to pay the programme registration fee of Rs. 1000/- for each programme. (Non-refundable and non-transferable).

Registration Mode Online Registration Fee Rs.1950/- + Rs.1000/- programme registration fee per programme

Candidates may register for up to three tests from SET/SLAT/SITEEE. While applying, candidates have to upload the latest scanned colour passport-size photo at the time of Online Registration. Candidate photographs should not be more than 3 months old and must not be more than 100 kb. Failing to scan and upload the photo as per the defined guidelines, will result in the cancellation of the candidature.

Candidates must ensure that the information they have filled must be accurate. Candidates are fully and solely responsible to provide correct information during the application process. If it is found that any information provided by the candidate at the time of filling/submitting the application form is not true, SIU has the right to cancel the application or admission, at any stage, in accordance with its rules and regulations.

SET 2023 - Eligibility Criteria For Symbiosis Institutes

Candidates can check below the SET 2023 Eligibility Criteria for various programmes.

Name of the Institute Name of the Programme Eligibility Criteria SLS-Pune Symbiosis Law School - Pune [SLS-B.A LLB] Hons. Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes). Symbiosis Law School - Pune [SLS-B.B.A LLB] Hons. SLS-NOIDA Symbiosis Law School - Noida [SLS-B.A LLB] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes). Symbiosis Law School - Noida [SLS-B.B.A LLB] SLS-Hyderabad Symbiosis Law School - Hyderabad [SLS-B.A LLB] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes). Symbiosis Law School - Hyderabad [SLS-B.B.A LLB] SLS-Nagpur Symbiosis Law School - Nagpur [SLS-B.A LLB] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes). Symbiosis Law School - Nagpur [SLS-B.B.A LLB] SCMS- Pune Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies [SCMS – B.B.A] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) SCMS - NOIDA Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies-NOIDA [SCMS-N, BBA] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) SCMS - Nagpur Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies-Nagpur [SCMS-Nagpur, BBA] Standard XII (10+2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). SICSR - Pune Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research [SICSR-BBA(IT)] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research [SICSR-BCA] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent government approved Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes). SCMC - Pune Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication [SCMC- B.A.(M.C)] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes). SSE - Pune Symbiosis School of Economics [SSE- B.Sc (Eco) Hons.] Passed Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes). SSLA - Pune Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts B.A. (Liberal Arts) Honours / B.Sc. (Liberal Arts) Honours Standard XII (10+2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognized board with minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). SIT - Pune Symbiosis Institute of Technology , Pune Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering) Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering) Bachelor of Technology (Electronics and Telecommunication) Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering) Bachelor of Technology (Robotics and Automation] Passed 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of Chemistry/Biotechnology/ Biology/ Technical Vocational subjects. Obtained at least 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribes) in the above subjects taken together. SCMS - Bengaluru Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies- Bengaluru [SCMS- Bengaluru , BBA] Standard XII (10+2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognized board with minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). SIT - Nagpur Symbiosis Institute of Technology , Nagpur Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering) Passed 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Technical Vocational subjects. Obtained at least 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) in the above subjects taken together. SCMS - Hyderabad Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies- Hyderabad [SCMS- Hyderabad , BBA] Standard XII (10+2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognized board with minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). SSI, Pune Symbiosis Statistical Institute (SSI) B. Sc Applied Statistics and Data Science Std. XII (10 + 2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes), with Mathematics as one of the subjects.

SET 2023: Reservation Criteria

Under the UGC 2006 guidelines, the following are the reservation criteria for students in Symbiosis International University:

Category Reservation Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.50% Differently Abled # 3% Children/wards of Defence Personnel 5 % for SLS-Pune, SICSR. Kashmiri migrants and Kashmiri Pandits/ Kashmiri Hindu families living in Kashmir (Non-Migrants) 2 seats per programme International Candidates a maximum of 20 (twenty) %.

SET 2023:Exam Pattern

Candidates can check the SET 2023 Exam Pattern details below.

Exam Mode: SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Exam Duration: The duration of each test is 60 minutes.

Exam Date: SET/SLAT/SITEEE: May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday)

Exam Time:

SET Law (SLAT) 2023: Exam will be conducted from 09.00 AM to 10.00 AM (Note: Gates will close at 08.30 AM and latecomers will not be allowed to enter the test center under any circumstances.)

SET 2023: Exam will be conducted from 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Note: Gates will close at 11.00 AM and latecomers will not be allowed to enter the test center under any circumstances.)

SITEEE Engineering: Exam will be conducted from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM (Note: Gates will close at 01.30 PM and latecomers will not be allowed to enter the test center under any circumstances.)

Negative Marking: No negative marking for wrong answers.

In SET 2023 all sections are mandatory to attempt for candidates who will be taking the test.

SET - SLAT - SITEEE 2023: Exam Pattern: Candidates can check below the exam pattern of SET/SLAT/SITEEE.

Entrance Test Date Examination Pattern No of Questions Marks May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday) 09.00 AM to 10.00 AM Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) Logical Reasoning 12 12 Legal Reasoning 12 12 Analytical Reasoning 12 12 Reading Comprehension 12 12 General Knowledge 12 12 Total 60 60 May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday) 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) General English 16 16 Quantitative 16 16 General Awareness 16 16 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 12 12 Total 60 60 May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday) 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) Physics 15 30 Chemistry 15 30 Mathematics 30 60 Total 60 120

SET 2023: Admit Card

The admit card for SET/SLAT/SITEEE will be available for download on April 22, 2023 (Saturday) for SET Test 01 and on April 28, 2023 (Friday) for SET Test 02 from the official website set-test.org. It is important for candidates to download a colour printout of the admit card, as black and white printouts will not be accepted by the examination authorities.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions provided on the admit card and bring it along with a valid photo ID proof to the test center. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a passport, driving license, voter ID card, PAN card, AADHAR card (UID), or college ID card. It is the candidate's responsibility to ensure that the information on their admit card and photo ID match.

SET 2023: Result Date

The results of SET/SLAT/SITEEE will be announced on May 24, 2023 (Wednesday) on the official website set-test.org. Following the release of the SET 2023 results, candidates will be notified of further selection processes, including PI-WAT/ST-PI, based on their scores from the entrance exam. It is mandatory for candidates to attend all parts of the PI-WAT/ST-PI process in order to be considered for admission to any of the undergraduate programmes at SIU. Failure to attend any component or test of the selection process will render the candidate ineligible for admission to the university's UG degree programmes.

SET 2023: Merit List

The selection of candidates for admission to programmes will be based on the merit list. The category-wise cut-off for merit list and wait list will be displayed on the website of the respective institutes. Waitlist movement will depend upon the vacant seats available. Candidates must note that all admissions are provisional and will be confirmed on payment of fees on or before the due date and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions of the respective programme(s) and in accordance with the rules of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The merit list will be based on the following parameters.

Institute Entrance Test Applicable Entrance Test score Scaled down to 50 marks PI-WAT (50 marks) PI WAT Total SLS – Pune SLAT 50 30 20 100 (BA LLB & BBA LLB) Honours SLS-Hyderabad SLAT 50 30 20 100 (BA LLB & BBA LLB) SLS-NOIDA SLAT 50 30 20 100 (BA LLB & BBA LLB) SLS-Nagpur SLAT 50 30 20 100 (BA LLB & BBA LLB) SCMS-Pune SET 50 30 20 100 B.B.A. SCMS-NOIDA SET 50 30 20 100 B.B.A. SCMS-Nagpur SET 50 35 15 100 B.B.A. SSE SET 50 30 20 100 B.Sc. (Eco) Honours SSLA SET 50 30 20 100 B.A/B.Sc. (Liberal Arts) Honours SICSR(BBA IT & B.C.A.) SET 50 30 20 100 BBA IT B.C.A. SCMS-Bengaluru SET 50 30 20 100 B.B.A. SCMS-Hyderabad SET 50 35 15 100 B.B.A. SSI, Pune SET 50 30 20 100 B.Sc.(AS & DS)

Institute Entrance Test Applicable Entrance Test score scaled down STPI-WAT (50 marks) PI WAT Portfolio / Studio Test Total SCMC SET 50 30 10 10 100 BA (MC)

Apply for Symbiosis UG Programmes via SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023. Click here

