TANCET Scorecard 2023 To Release on April 20, Apply for Profile Data Modification Soon

TANCET Scorecard 2023: Anna University will release the scorecard on April 20 online at tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates are advised to apply for profile data rectification by sending an email with the proper documents. Check steps to download TANCET scorecard here

TANCET Scorecard 2023: Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test scorecard on April 20, 2023. Candidates can download it online at tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date to download the TANCET scorecard is May 20, 2023. They have to use the required login credentials to download the scorecard for MBA and MCA courses. Along with this, the official will also release CEETA PG scorecard at the official website.

Before candidates download their TANCET 2023 scorecard, they must be sure that the details they have provided are correct. In case they wish to make some minor changes in their profile, then they must submit proper evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the scorecard is downloaded, they will not be able to change any profile data. Earlier, the TANCET result was announced on April 14, 2023.

TANCET Scorecard 2023 Dates

Along with the announcement of result, Anna University also released the date for the availability of the scorecard. Candidates can check below the table to know TANCET scorecard and other important dates:

Events Dates TANCET Scorecard April 20, 2023 Last date to download scorecard May 20, 2023 TANCET result for MBA, MCA April 14, 2023

How To Download TANCET Scorecard 2023?

The scorecard is required at the time of admission to colleges. Therefore, candidates have to download their TANCET scorecard online from the official website as per the specified time. They can go through the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET scorecard.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Scorecard will appear on the screen.

How to Apply for Rectification of TANCET Profile Data?

Many candidates are approaching the officials for changes in initials in name, the spelling of Name, date of birth, gender, community, nativity etc. Such candidates can get their profile data rectified by sending an email with proper evidence stating the claim. They have to submit valid proof stating that the requested change is correct in all forms and no alteration will be needed further. The email has to be sent to the TANCET secretary's office at tanceeta@gmail.com. The correction requests must be sent to the authorities before they download their scorecard.

