TANCET Scorecard 2023 Release Date Postponed To April 22, Download at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET Scorecard 2023 Date: Anna University will release the scorecard for MBA and MCA courses on April 22, 2023 instead of April 20. Candidates can download their TANCET scorecard at tancet.annauniv.edu. Check steps to download

TANCET Scorecard 2023 Release Date: Anna University has postponed the release of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test scorecard. According to the revised date, candidates can download their scorecard from April 22, 2023. The last date to download it remains the same. Candidates can download TANCET 2023 scorecard online at tancet.annauniv.edu. They have to use the required login credentials to download the scorecard for MBA and MCA courses.

As per media reports, around 36,403 candidates appeared TANCET and CEETA PG exams this year. Before the scorecard is released, they must ensure that the details they have provided are correct. If they wish to make minor changes to their profile, they must submit proper documents to tanceeta@gmail.com.

TANCET 2023 Dates

Anna University has delayed the release of the scorecard, however, there is no change in the last date to download it. Candidates can go through the table to know dates:

Events Dates TANCET Scorecard April 22, 2023 (Revised) Last date to download MBA, MCA scorecard May 20, 2023 TANCET result April 14, 2023

TANCET Scorecard Postponement Notice

Anna University declared the TANCET result on April 14, as per the announced date. However, the scorecard that was scheduled to be released today has been delayed till April 22. Check below the notice:

How To Download TANCET Scorecard 2023?

Candidates have to download their scorecard online at tancet.annauniv.edu. They have been given a specified time to download it. They have to carry it when going for admission. Check below the steps to know how to download scorecard of TANCET:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET scorecard.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials.

Step 5: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

How To Make Corrections in TANCET Scorecard 2023?

After the scorecard is released, Anna University will not entertain any requests for changes in details mentioned on it. However, candidates who have made any mistake while filling up the form can apply for profile modification before its release. They can get their profile data rectified by sending an email at tanceeta@gmail.com with a proper document stating the claim. The correction requests must be sent to the authorities before they download their scorecard.

