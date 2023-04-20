TS EAMCET 2023 Applications with Late Fees Ends Today, Apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  1. Home
The TSCHE will close the TS EAMCET 2023 application window with late fees today, April 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested and are yet to register can apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and tsche.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Apr 20, 2023 11:01 IST
TS EAMCET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the online applications for TS EAMCET 2023 with late fees today, April 20, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the TS EAMCET exam 2023 and have not registered yet are required to make the payment of Rs 500 as an additional fee to fill out the application form through the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

As per the schedule, the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2023 exam will be conducted in two sessions starting from May 7, 2023. Candidates can check the exam date and time in the mentioned table below.

Stream

Date

Time

Engineering (E)

May 7, 2023

3 pm to 6 pm

May 8, 2023

9 am to 12 pm

May 9, 2023

3 pm to 6 pm

TS EAMCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test to get admission into various engineering programmes i.e. B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Tech. (Ag. Engg.) / B.Tech. (Dairy Technology) / B.Tech. (FT) / B.Tech. (BioTechnology) / B.Pharm. (MPC) / Pharm-D (MPC) can check the last date to fill out the TS EAMCET 2023 application form in the table given below.

Events

Dates

TS EAMCET 2023 Registrations with late fee of Rs. 500

April 20, 2023

With a late fee of Rs. 2,500

April 25, 2023

With a late fee of Rs. 5,000

May 2, 2023

How to Apply for TS EAMCET 2023?

Candidates who are yet to apply for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 can go through the steps mentioned below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the online application tab mentioned on the screen

Step 3: Make the payment of the registration fee and then click on submit to proceed further

Step 4: Fill out the required details as asked in the application form

Step 4: The TS EAMCET 2023 application confirmation page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the application form and print a hardcopy for future reference

