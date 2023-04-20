GCET 2023 Registrations Closes Today at goacet.in, Check Steps to Apply Here

GCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa will close the registrations for its Goa Common Entrance Test today, April 20, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the GCET exams and are yet to register can fill out the registration form through the official website- goacet.in

The examination authority will conduct the Goa GCET examination on May 13 and May 14, 2023. As per the details provided in the prospectus, candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 2,000 as an application fee. Whereas, the late forms shall be accepted with the additional late fee of Rs 1,500 till the specified date. It is advisable for the candidates to register before the deadline as no forms will be accepted after the last date.

GCET 2023 Exam Timetable

As per the official schedule, candidates appearing for the Goa Common Entrance Test 2023 can check the examination date and time in the table mentioned below.

Subjects Date Time Physics May 13, 2023 10 am to 12 am Chemistry May 13, 2023 2 pm to 4 pm Mathematics May 14, 2023 10 am to 12 am

How to fill out the GCET 2023 registration form?

The GCET registration process consists of registration, uploading of valid documents, and submission of the admission fee. Candidates can follow the below steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Goa GCET i.e. goacet.in

Step 2: Fill in all the required details to register

Step 3: Login using newly generated details to proceed further

Step 4: After this, fill out the required details as mentioned in the Goa GCET registration form

Step 5: Now, upload all the necessary documents such as photograph, signature, etc

Step 6: Submit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee and then click on the final submission button

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page and take a few printouts for future use

