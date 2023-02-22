TANUVAS Answer Key 2023 for Junior Assistant and Typist (Today) at tanuvas.ac.in

TANUVAS Answer Key 2023 will be released for the post of Junior Assistant and Typist. Candidates can check the details below.

TANUVAS Answer Key 2023: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) is going to release the answer key of the exam held for the post of Junior Assistant & Typist Recruitment Exams - Answer Keys & Objection Tracker on 22 Feb 2023. According to the official website, TANUVAS Answer Key Link will be made available shortly.

Once, the answer key is released, the candidates would be able to check the correct answer to the question paper. Also, if any candidate finds any objection against any answer then he/she can raise an objection against the answer key. The objection link will be released along with the answer key.

The exam for the post of Junior Assistant and Typist was conducted on 15 and 16 February 2023 throughout Tamil Nadu State.

How to Download TANUVAS Answer Key 2023 ?

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to download TANUVAS Answer Key in this article below.

Step 1: Visit the website of TANUVAS - tanuvas.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Junior Assistant & Typist Recruitment Exams - Answer Keys & Objection Tracker’

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download TANUVAS JA Answer Key 2023

The result of the exam shall be announced in due course of time. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the provisional list of eligible candidates will be hosted in the TANUVAS website, “www.tanuvas.ac.in” / web portal and “tanuvas1.ucanapply.com”. The eligible candidates in the order of merit will be called for counseling in the ratio of 1:3.