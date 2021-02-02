Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 for 31 Female Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in, Apply till Feb 20

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 31 post of Female Nurse. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 on or before 20 February 2021.

Candidates holding certain educational qualification including General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 1 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No. VAR/2021/002/ 27.01.2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 February 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Female Nurse-31 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 1 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital, OR

Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 1 year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Candidates should be eligible to register with Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council. Candidates who have done Diploma in Nursing Oncology and served the entire bond period will be given relaxation in age by 5 years. General Nursing & Midwifery & Basic or Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) should be recognized by Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Level: Level 7 [Pre-revised PB-2 (Rs.9300-34800) + Rs.4600 GP]

Level of Pay in Pay Matrix: Rs. 44,900/- Level 7, Cell 1 + Allowances applicable

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021:

Candidates can send their candidature through “Online Application” only with the help of official website on or before 20 February 2021 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time). Candidates will be initially screened and called for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test on the basis of information provided by them in the online application form.