Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Fresher Nurse and Experienced Nurse Posts

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Recruitment 2020: Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), HRD Department has has published the recruitment notification for Nurse Posts on its official website tmc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can walk in for the interview on all days till 31 May 2020.

Notification details:

Advt. No. - 40/2020

TMC Nurse Interview Details

Date for walk-in-interview: On All Days(Except Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays) from 24 April to 31 May 2020

Time - Between 10 AM and 2 PM

Venue - Tata Memorial Hospital, HRD Department, Service Block Bldg, 4th Floor, Dr. E. Borges Marg, Parel Mumbai – 400012

TMC Nurse Vacancy Details

Nurse (Locum) / Project Nurses / Adhoc Nurses and Contract Nurses [On Purely Temporary Basis]

TMC Nurse Eligibility Conditions

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery / B.Sc. (Nursing)

TMC Nurse Age Limit:

40 Years

Check the Notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TMC Nurse Salary (Rs.)

For Freshers:

G.N.M - Rs. 23,000/- (Fixed)

B.SC (Nursing) - Rs. 25,000/- (Fixed)

For candidates with 2 years’ or more experience:

G.N.M : Rs. 25,000/- (Fixed)

B.SC (Nursing) : Rs. 27,000/- (Fixed)

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMC) Nurse Jobs PDF Download

TMC Official Website

How to Apply for TMC Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates may attend walk-in-interview along with Bio Data, attested copies of certificates

regarding date of birth, qualifications, MNC registration number, experience, etc. and arecent Passport size photograph at Tata Memorial Hospital, HRD Department, Service Block Bldg, 4th Floor, Dr. E. Borges Marg, Parel Mumbai – 400012 daily(Except Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays) from 10 AM to 2 PM.