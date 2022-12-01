WBTET 2014: Anomalies In Marks in Qualified Candidates List, Check Latest Updates

West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued a short notice regarding the discrepancies in the marks of 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-on its official website-https://www.wbbpe.org/. Download PDF here.

West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2014): West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued a short notice regarding the discrepancies and anomalies in the marks of 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates. Candidates appeared in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2014) can check the short notice available on the official website of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE)-https://www.wbbpe.org/.

You can download the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2014) Short Notice directly through the link given below.

Earlier West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2014) and it was witnessed that there was discrepancies and anomalies in the marks of 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-qualified candidates.

According to the short notice released, "Since Board is going to hold the Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 (TET 2022) on 11 December 2022 throughout the state, it will take appropriate steps for removing such anomalies and/or rectifying such errors after 11-12-2022. Further notification in this regard will uploaded in Boards website."

You can download the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2014)Short notice from the official website after following the steps.

