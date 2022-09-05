#InspirationalTeachers: Teacher's Day is a great occasion to remember and honour the teachers who have taught us valuable life lessons and helped us in our paths to become knowledgeable and wise. They are builders of the nation’s future as they ensure their students are armed with proper knowledge, they make a fair place where everyone is given equal opportunities and wisdom to lead their lives responsibly. It is a must for building an inclusive society and informed students who will grow up as responsible citizens engaged in the task of nation building. Meet 6 educators, who have been spreading mental health awareness and helping out Children with special needs to reduce the stigma associated with it. Importance of Inclusive Education Education requires accepting, understanding and catering to differences and diversity among students. These differences can be physical, cognitive, emotional, social, academic. While the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the education system throughout the world, children with special needs and those facing emotional challenges were the worst hit. To deal with all these issues, some teachers continued providing learning support, as well as guidance, and provided extra support to children with special needs and those suffering from mental health issues. To deal with all these issues and provide inclusive education, some teachers continued providing learning support, as well as guidance, and gave extra support to children with special needs and those suffering from mental health issues. If these children are not provided with the required case, it will not only have adverse repercussions for them but will result in the failure of our education system that have not lived up to the basic tenets of inclusive education. Teachers Day 2022: Meet #InspirationalTeachers who made Inclusive Education a Reality Education professionals have recognized the impact that a student's mental health has on learning and achievement. They have realize that there's a great deal that can be done to help students with mental health issues. Along with that education a child with special needs is an uphill task. But, with the support of teachers one can be managed in a better way in urban areas. Here, meet 6 educators who made Inclusive Education a Reality by helping and providing support of Children with special needs and those who are dealing with mental health issues. Subha Chandrashekhar Subha Chandrashekhar is a Special Educator, Rehabilitation Practitioner, and founder of Anugraham. She has worked with grass-root level teachers and Special Educators of Assam, West Bengal, and Jharkhand to ensure that the quality of services for children with special needs remained in sync with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWD Act, India 2016). She has been a leader in initiating inclusive educational programs in mainstream schools to ensure that no child is left behind. Know More About Subha Chandrashekhar’s Initiative Here Saurabh Nanda Saurabh Nanda is the Founder and Director of SN Mentoring. To raise awareness about mental health concerns and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness he conducts various webinars on Cyber Bullying, Cyber Security. Using digital tools and platforms, Saurabh reached out to youth helping spread awareness about mental health. His work has impacted over 17000+ students and young professionals. Know More About Saurabh Nanda’s Initiative Here Sonia Mangla Sonia Mangla is a counsellor at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. During the pandemic, she introduced several programs, prepared videos and delivered online guidance to the parents and students to keep them fit physically and mentally. To boost the confidence of her students, colleagues, as well as parents, she conducted virtual sessions on well-being and coping strategies. She emphasised on spending time with family, being involved in community activities to deal with the pandemic. Know More About Sonia Mangla’s Initiative Here Dr Jaya Kumar Dr Jaya Kumar is an online tutor for Class 12 students who is using digital tools to spread awareness about mental health and well being. She provided a safe space for the students to open up and talk about the internal struggles they were going through. She also conducted live and free webinars and sessions to address the challenges being faced by students. She provided the right counselling to help them deal with their dark times. Know More About Dr Jaya Kumar’s Initiative Here Sameexa Pandey Sameexa Pandey is a Physical Education Teacher (Swimming Coach) at Ahlcon International School, New Delhi. Her zeal to help specially-abled children excel in different spheres led her to meet Shiv Juneja -a student with special needs at her school. Despite the challenges, she pushed and motivated him to continue learning the necessary skills to excel in swimming. She plans on reaching out to more specially-abled children and helping them as well. Know More About Sameexa Pandey’s Initiative Here Shilpa Arora Shilpa Arora is the founder of Upasana Special School at Rohini, Delhi. She is working for children with special needs. Moreover, she has launched an initiative to educate underprivileged children and provide them with mid-day meals daily. Upasana provide individuals with special education, therapies, and vocational training. The school has a sheltered workshop where children make snacks, handicrafts, and decorative items. Know More About Shilpa Arora’s Initiative Here