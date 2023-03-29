TS High Court Admit Card 2023 for Judicial Ministerial Service Posts, Download Call Letter Here

Telangana High Court Admit Card 2023 has been released on the official website. Check Direct Link to Download TSHC Judicial Ministerial Service Call LetteR hERE.

TS High Court Admit Card 2023: TSHC (Telangana State High Court) has released the admit card for various posts under Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service. Candidates who have applied for TSHC Recruitment 2023 can download Telangana High Court Admit Card from the official website of the court i.e. tshc.gov.in.

The candidate can check their exam date, city and time on their TSHC Admit Card 2023 for which the link is provided in this article below. The candidates can download Telangana High Court Admit Card for the post of Field Assistant, Junior Assistant

Examiner, Process Server, Record Assistant and Office Subordinate.

TS High Court Admit Card 2023 Overview

Organization Name Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service/ TS High Court Advertisement No 01/2023 to 06/2023 Post Name Field Assistant, Examiner, Junior Assistant, Record Assistant, Office Subordinate, and Process Server Total Vacancies 1904 Type Admit Card Registration Last Date 31 January 2023 Official Website tshc.gov.in

TSHC Judicial Ministerial Service Admit Card 2023: How to Download Telangana High Court Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Telangana High Court

Step 2: Click on ‘Link for downloading Hall Ticket for Computer based exam for outsourcing/contract employees to be conducted for the posts notified vide Notification Nos.1/2023 to 4/2023 on 02.01.2023 under Telangana Judicial Ministerial Service - Regarding’

Step 3: Provide your login details

Step 4: Download THC Admit Card

The computer-based exam consists of 100 questions of which 60 questions will be from General Knowledge and 40 questions from General English. Each question carries 1 mark. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.