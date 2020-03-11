Telangana High Court Skill Test Date 2020 for Steno, Typist Announced @hc.ts.nic.in, Check Details Here

Telangana High Court Skill Test Date 2020: Telangana High Court has announced the Skill Test Date for the posts of Steno, Typist on its official website. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the skill test for Steno, Typist posts can check the Skill Test schedule from the official website of Telangana High Court - hc.ts.nic

According to the short notification released by Telangana High Court, the Skill Test for the posts of Stenographer Grade III/Typist/Copyist will be conducted on the 15 March 2020. The time and venue of the skill test will be mentioned in the hall ticket for the candidates.

Candidates who have applied for the Typist/Copyist posts should note that the Skill Test will be conducted at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. The Skill Test for the Stenographer posts will be conducted in Hyderabad only.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the 11 March 2020 from the official website. Candidates can get the details of the exam venue and schedule on the admit card.

Telangana High Court Copyist, Steno Skill Test Date 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website of Telangana High Court i.e-hc.ts.nic.

Click on the link Schedule of the Skill Test for the posts of Typist and Copyist/ Schedule of the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade III given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Skill Test Date.

You should take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana High Court for latest updates regarding the Stenographer Grade III/Typist/Copyist Posts.