Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper, Download PDF

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 17:13 IST

Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers help candidates understand the exam pattern, cut-off, and difficulty level. Practising PYQs improves time management, accuracy, and confidence for both Prelims and Mains. This article provides direct PDF download links of past papers along with tips, exam pattern, and preparation strategies to help aspirants excel in the TSLPRB Constable 2025 recruitment exam.

Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers
Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is responsible for conducting the Police Constable recruitment in the state. Candidates aiming to secure a post should start their preparation early.

A clear understanding of the TS Police Constable syllabus, exam pattern, previous year papers, and cut-off marks will help in creating an effective study plan. Candidates can easily download and practice the Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers in this article for better exam preparation.

Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers 

Preparing for the TSLPRB Constable Prelims and Mains Exam in advance can give candidates a strong edge. The Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) PDF is given below to help candiates save time and effort. Going through these papers will help candidates understand the exam pattern, cut-off trends, and overall difficulty level. This makes it easier to plan preparation effectively.

Telangana Police Constable Previous Papers Overview

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can check the key highlights of the TS Police Constable Previous Papers from the table below:

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)

Post Name

Police Constable – SCT Constable (Civil, TPSP)

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

https://tslprb.in

Telangana Police Constable Previous Papers PDF

Practising with the Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers is one of the best ways to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and important topics. The direct download links for TSLPRB Constable Previous Year Papers PDF, including Prelims and Mains exams from 2015 to 2022, are provided in the table below. Use these papers to strengthen preparation and boost chances of success.

Previous Year Papers

Download Link

TSLPRB Constable Previous Paper Set – A

Download PDF

TSLPRB Constable Previous Paper Set – B

Download PDF

TSLPRB Constable Previous Paper Set – C

Download PDF

TSLPRB Constable Previous Paper Set – D

Download PDF

Telangana Police Constable Preliminary Exam 2015

Download PDF

Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2018

Download PDF

TS Police Constable (Mains) Exam – 2022 (Official Paper, 30 Apr 2023)

Download PDF

TS Police Constable Mains 2015

Download PDF

TS Police Constable Mains 2018

Download PDF

How to Solve TSLPRB Constable Previous Year Question Papers?

The Telangana Police Constable selection process involves multiple stages, a preliminary written exam, a physical fitness test, and a final written exam. The two of these stages are based on written tests. Ao candidates must give special attention to practising Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers. Below are some effective tips to make the most of PYQs:

  • Download and print the Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers and keep them organised for regular practice.

  • Analyze how questions are framed each year, identify changes in the pattern, and note the most frequently repeated topics.

  • Always solve PYQs within the actual exam time limit to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Evaluate the strong and weak areas and adjust thw study plan accordingly after attempting papers.

  • Revise weak topics repeatedly through PYQs to strengthen concepts and boost retention.

Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The TSLPRB Constable Prelims Exam checks both reasoning skills and general awareness. Candidates must solve 200 questions in 3 hours. Check the exam pattern below:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Arithmetic Ability & Test of Reasoning

100

100

General Studies

100

100

Total

200

200

Benefits of Solving Telangana Police Constable Previous Year Papers

Solving TS Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) is one of the smartest ways to prepare for the upcoming exam. The following are the benefits of Solving TS Police Constable PYQs:

  • PYQs help candidates identify the actual difficulty level of the exam and adjust the preparation plan accordingly.

  • The exam is conducted in Prelims and Mains. So solving previous papers allows to create a focused study strategy that matches the exam format.

  • Regular practice helps answer questions within the given time limit. This ensures al sections can be attempted effectively.

  • PYQs give clarity on the exam structure, repeated topics, question weightage, and the most important sections from the syllabus.

  • Candidates can analyse strong and weak areas and improve performance before the real exam.

  • Practising PYQs builds exam confidence by familiarising oneself with the type of questions asked, reducing stress, and increasing accuracy.

  • Continuous practice enhances problem-solving speed and ensures accuracy, which is crucial for clearing the TS Police Constable 2025 Recruitment Exam.

