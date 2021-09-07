Term 1 Boards Exam Series Launched (Based On MCQs Sample Paper Released)! CBSE Study Tips Announced!

CBSE Sample Papers Launched For New Academic Session 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 For Classes 10 & 12. These are now available at CBSE Official Website: cbseacademic.nic.in

With the launch of the latest Sample Papers by CBSE for Term 1 a large amount of chaos has been observed among the students. To put a mark on that chaos and to help the students prepare in a better fashion, Oswaal Books has come up with the MCQ CBSE Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. This book will be your friend in disguise to help you prepare for the CBSE Term1 exam that will be held in Nov-Dec 2021. It will benefit the students to a great extent to help them prepare in a synchronized manner for the exams. You should go for this book to accelerate your preparation as it is strictly based upon term wise syllabus and Sample papers released on 2nd Sept 2021.

Moreover, what sets this book apart from others is its exam- targeted (5 solved and 5 self-assessment papers) for 10th and ( 5 solved and 10 self-assessment papers) for 12th. All the latest typologies of MCQs (case-based and assertion-based questions) are covered in this book, and it follows the latest rationalized term-wise divided syllabus for the Term1 exam. You will also find the latest board sample question papers with the marking scheme along with answers in this book. You can expect this book series to be released on 10th Sept 2021.

Here's the recommended link For New Syllabus MCQs CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3BMpYNL

Now, moving on to how to ace these exams with your high-end preparation, keep on reading further to get a strategized study plan for the same.

1. Time Management

Time management is one of the most important aspects of the exam. You should divide your time according to each question because if you stay stuck on a particular question, then it can hamper the rest of your exam. So, try to manage time between various questions, and this will ultimately help you complete the exam in time.

2. Discard Incorrect Answers

While attempting the MCQ questions, it is one of the key tips that you should discard all the incorrect answers. When you select a correct answer for your question, then corresponding to that if you eliminate all the incorrect answers, then it will make you more confident about your answer. By eliminating the incorrect answers, you also get an edge to get closer to the correct answer even if you are not sure about it.

3. Contextual Memory

While attempting the MCQ exams, sometimes you are not sure about the answer. In that situation, contextual memory comes to the rescue. When you are stuck with the question, try to recall from where did you learn that concept, in which chapter it was present, on which page corner it was present, and where did you learn it either in school, tuition, or while doing self-study. When you try to give this direction to your mind, then you can reach closer to the answer.

4. Practice All the Latest Class 10 & 12 Term1 Syllabus MCQ Patterns

While preparing for the MCQ exams, if you are not familiar with all the types of questions, then it can pose a problem for you. To overcome this situation, you should take an MCQ question bank and practice the MCQs regularly. This will not only help you to witness all the MCQ patterns but will also help you gain a good speed with accuracy while solving the questions.

In the above section, we have discussed a strategic plan for your Term1 exams. You can take the assistance of The Best-Seller On Amazon, Oswaal New Syllabus Oswaal Chapter-wise Topic-wise MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 to accelerate your preparation and achieve high grades. This book is a bundle of chapter-wise and topic-wise preparation. Moreover, it is also based on the latest term-wise CBSE syllabus so that your preparation is up to the mark. All the new typologies (Case-Based, Reasoning-Assertion, Stand Alone MCQs) are covered in this book, and you also get a complete answer key with explanations. You will get the largest question bank pool with Oswaal Books with the latest questions from the official CBSE question bank. With all these humungous benefits, what are you waiting for? Hurry up and accelerate your preparation for board exams.



Here's the recommended link for Chapter-wise Topic-wise New Syllabus CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3BMAJ2M

Chapter-wise Topic-wise New Syllabus CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 12 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3h6fhOm

5. Start Answering the Questions You are Familiar With

While attempting the question paper, make sure that you answer all the familiar questions in the first place. This will not only help you to save on time but will also help you to get insights into the difficult questions.

6. Marking for Certainty

When you start attempting the question paper, then you must mark the questions to be sure that you have answered them. If you know your answer is correct, then use a symbol to designate those questions. Similarly, use other symbols for questions that you don't know and the questions you are not sure about. These symbols will help to tab those questions again easily when you are done with the correct ones. Also, this will help you to keep track of the grades that you can score from that exam.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Oswaal Books. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.