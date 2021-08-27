Term 2 – CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 Released: Download PDF

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is available here for download.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 PDF is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) is given at the end of this article. Download and prepare for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies exam 2021-22.

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22:

TERM - 2 SUBJECTIVE QUESTION PAPER Theory - 40 Marks DURATION:- 2 Hrs Part B Finance and Trade Periods Marks 7 Sources of Business Finance 28 20 8 Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development 16 9 Internal Trade 22 20 10 International Business 04 Total 70 40 Project Work (Part 2) 10

TERM II

Part B: Finance and Trade

Unit 7: Sources of Business Finance

Business finance: Concept and Importance

Owners’ funds- equity shares, preferences share, retained earnings, Global Depository receipt (GDR), American Depository Receipt (ADR) and International Depository Receipt (IDR) – concept

Borrowed funds: debentures and bonds, loan from financial institution and commercial banks, public deposits, trade credit and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas

Unit 8: Small Business and Entrepreneurship Development

Entrepreneurship Development (ED): Concept and

Need. Process of Entrepreneurship Development: Start-up India Scheme, ways to fund startup.

Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship

Small scale enterprise – Definition

Role of small business in India with special reference to rural areas

Government schemes and agencies for small scale industries: National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and District Industrial Centre (DIC) with special reference to rural, backward areas

Unit 9: Internal Trade

Internal trade - meaning and types of services rendered by a wholesaler and a retailer

Large scale retailers-Departmental stores, chain stores – concept

Unit 10: International Trade

International trade: concept and benefits

Download Term 2 – CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2021-22