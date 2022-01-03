Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2022 should thoroughly study this CBSE Class 12 IP Syllabus 2022 & plan their studies accordingly. Link to download PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article.
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022:
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
2
|
Database Query using SQL
|
25
|
3
|
Introduction to Computer Networks
|
10
|
Total
|
35 Marks
Unit 2:
Database Query using SQL
- Math functions: POWER (), ROUND (), MOD ().
- Text functions: UCASE ()/UPPER (), LCASE ()/LOWER (), MID ()/SUBSTRING ()/SUBSTR
(), LENGTH (), LEFT (), RIGHT (), INSTR (), LTRIM (), RTRIM (), TRIM ().
- Date Functions: NOW (), DATE (), MONTH (), MONTHNAME (), YEAR (), DAY (),
DAYNAME (). Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (); using
COUNT (*).
- Querying and manipulating data using Group by, Having, Order by.
Unit 3:
Introduction to Computer Networks
- Introduction to networks, Types of network: LAN, MAN, WAN.
- Network Devices: modem, hub, switch, repeater, router, gateway.
- Network Topologies: Star, Bus, Tree, Mesh.
- Introduction to Internet, URL, WWW and its applications- Web, email, Chat, VoIP.
- Website: Introduction, difference between a website and webpage, static vs dynamic web page, web server and hosting of a website.
- Web Browsers: Introduction, commonly used browsers, browser settings, add-ons and plug-ins, cookies.
Distribution of Practical Marks
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
SQL queries (pen and paper)
|
7
|
Practical File – 12 SQL Queries
|
2
|
Final Project Submission
|
3
|
Viva
|
3
|
Total
|
15
Suggested Practical List
Data Management
- Create a student table with the student id, name, and marks as attributes where the student id is the primary key.
- Insert the details of a new student in the above table.
- Delete the details of a student in the above table.
- Use the select command to get the details of the students with marks more than 80.
- Find the min, max, sum, and average of the marks in a student marks table.
- Find the total number of customers from each country in the table (customer ID, customer Name, country) using group by.
- Write a SQL query to order the (student ID, marks) table in descending order of the marks.
For more details, download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 from the link given below
Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 (PDF)