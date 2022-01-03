Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022: CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022. It is important for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 IP board exam 2022 (Term 2).

Check Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices board exam 2022 should thoroughly study this CBSE Class 12 IP Syllabus 2022 & plan their studies accordingly. Link to download PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Syllabus: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced (Term 2 & 1 - Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022:

Unit No. Unit Name Marks 2 Database Query using SQL 25 3 Introduction to Computer Networks 10 Total 35 Marks

Unit 2:

Database Query using SQL

Math functions: POWER (), ROUND (), MOD ().

Text functions: UCASE ()/UPPER (), LCASE ()/LOWER (), MID ()/SUBSTRING ()/SUBSTR

(), LENGTH (), LEFT (), RIGHT (), INSTR (), LTRIM (), RTRIM (), TRIM ().

Date Functions: NOW (), DATE (), MONTH (), MONTHNAME (), YEAR (), DAY (),

DAYNAME (). Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (); using

COUNT (*).

Querying and manipulating data using Group by, Having, Order by.

Unit 3:

Introduction to Computer Networks

Introduction to networks, Types of network: LAN, MAN, WAN.

Network Devices: modem, hub, switch, repeater, router, gateway.

Network Topologies: Star, Bus, Tree, Mesh.

Introduction to Internet, URL, WWW and its applications- Web, email, Chat, VoIP.

Website: Introduction, difference between a website and webpage, static vs dynamic web page, web server and hosting of a website.

Web Browsers: Introduction, commonly used browsers, browser settings, add-ons and plug-ins, cookies.

Distribution of Practical Marks

Topic Marks SQL queries (pen and paper) 7 Practical File – 12 SQL Queries 2 Final Project Submission 3 Viva 3 Total 15

Suggested Practical List

Data Management

- Create a student table with the student id, name, and marks as attributes where the student id is the primary key.

- Insert the details of a new student in the above table.

- Delete the details of a student in the above table.

- Use the select command to get the details of the students with marks more than 80.

- Find the min, max, sum, and average of the marks in a student marks table.

- Find the total number of customers from each country in the table (customer ID, customer Name, country) using group by.

- Write a SQL query to order the (student ID, marks) table in descending order of the marks.

For more details, download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 from the link given below

Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2022 (PDF)