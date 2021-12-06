Territorial Army Result 2021 Out @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Check TA Merit List, Interview Date & Details Here

Territorial Army Result 2021: Territorial Army has released the result for Army Officer Recruitment 2021. Those Candidates who have appeared in this Territorial Army Exam can download their results through the official website of Territorial Army.i.e.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.

Territorial Army Exam was scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 at the Jabalpur, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Udhampur, Srinagar, Darjeeling, Guwahati, Dimapur, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Shimla, Delhi, Ambala, Hisar, Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, and Nagrota. The candidates can now download Territorial Army Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Territorial Army Result 2021?

Visit the official website of Territorial Army.i.e.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Result of PIB Written Test conducted on 26 September’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. A PDF will be opened. Download Territorial Army PIB Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

The candidates who have been shortlisted in the written test are eligible to appear in the Interview. The Dates for the interview will be intimated by the respective TA Gp HQs directly to the candidates separately. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download Territorial Army PIB Result 2021

What are the documents required at the time of the Interview?

A candidate who qualifies in the written test of the Preliminary Interview Board is required to bring the following documents in original along with self-attested copies at the time of Preliminary Interview Board: