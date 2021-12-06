Territorial Army Result 2021 Out @jointerritorialarmy.gov.in, Check TA Merit List, Interview Date & Details Here

Territorial Army Result 2021: Territorial Army has released the result for Army Officer Recruitment 2021. Those Candidates who have appeared in this Territorial Army Exam can download their results through the official website of Territorial Army.i.e.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
Territorial Army Exam was scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021 at the Jabalpur, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Udhampur, Srinagar, Darjeeling, Guwahati, Dimapur, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Shimla, Delhi, Ambala, Hisar, Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, and Nagrota. The candidates can now download Territorial Army Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download Territorial Army Result 2021?
- Visit the official website of Territorial Army.i.e.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘Result of PIB Written Test conducted on 26 September’ flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to a new page.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Download Territorial Army PIB Result 2021 and save it for future reference.
The candidates who have been shortlisted in the written test are eligible to appear in the Interview. The Dates for the interview will be intimated by the respective TA Gp HQs directly to the candidates separately. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
Download Territorial Army PIB Result 2021
What are the documents required at the time of the Interview?
A candidate who qualifies in the written test of the Preliminary Interview Board is required to bring the following documents in original along with self-attested copies at the time of Preliminary Interview Board:
- Application Form IAF (TA)-9 (Revised) Part-2 to be downloaded from www.jointerritorialarmy.gov.in and fill it up in their own handwriting.
- All educational qualification certificates (Matric onwards).
- Latest physical fitness certificate from a registered MBBS Doctor.
- Copy of Identity proof with photographs (Voter ID/PAN Card/Passport/Driving license etc).
- Domicile/ Residential proof.
- Certificate for proof of age (Matric/ Senior Secondary mark sheet and certificate for verification of date of birth).
- Service certificate by candidates employed in Central Govt/ Union Territory/ State/Semi Govt/ Private Sector Authenticated by Head Office along with salary certificate and No Objection Certificate by the department.
- Self-employed candidates are required to submit an Affidavit on Non-Judicial stamp paper of minimum value duly attested stating nature of employment and annual income along with a photocopy of PAN card and self-certified character certificate.
- Candidates whose names vary in documents should submit a copy of Gazette notification of India/ State showing the correct name or an affidavit duly supported by newspaper cuttings.
- Latest income proof from the appropriate authority (i.e. Income Tax Revenue Department / Magistrate / Employer).
- Copy of PAN Card.
- Copy of Aadhar Card.
- Copy of latest Income Tax Return (ITR) filed.
- Employees of Railways are required to submit a no Objection Certificate authenticated by Railway Board.