Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1911 Engineer, Receptionist, Executive, Nurse & Other Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Intensivist, Medical Officer - MBBS, Medical Officer – Ayush, Nurse- GNM, Nurse ANM, System Administrator, Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Assistance, Executive Hospital Operations, HR Manager, Receptionist, D ECHO Technician, Medical Transcriptionist, X-ray Technician, Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, MGPS Technician, Hardware and Networking Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 01 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 July 2020

Thane Municipal Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 1911

Intensivist - 45

Medical Officer-MBBS - 240

Medical Officer - AYUSH - 240

Nurses- GNM/B.SC Nursing - 750

Nurses ANM - 450

System Administrator - 06

Biomedical Engg. - 03

Biomedical Asst. - 03

Executive Hospital Operations - 15

H.R. Manager - 09

Receptionist - 30

2-D ECHO Technician - 03

Medical Transcriptionist -12

X-Ray Technician - 15

Dialysis Technician - 09

ECG Technician - 06

CSSD Technician - 06

MGPS Technician - 12

Laboratory Technician (Junior) - 30

Hardware and Networking Engineer - 12

Salary:

Medical Officer - Rs.80000 for 1 year experience and Rs. 1,60,000 for 2 years experience

AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.60000 for 1-2 year experience and Rs.125000 for 3 years experience

Nurse- Rs. 40000

ANM- Rs. 35000

System Administrator -Rs.40000

Biomedical Engg. - Rs.40000

Biomedical Asst. - Rs.18000

Executive Hospital Operations - Rs.35000

H.R. Manager - Rs.30000

Receptionist - Rs.16000

2-D ECHO Technician - Rs.22000

Medical Transcriptionist - Rs.22000

X-Ray Technician - Rs.20000

Dialysis Technician - Rs.20000

ECG Technician - Rs.22000

CSSD Technician - Rs.18000

MGPS Technician - Rs.18000

Laboratory Technician (Junior) - Rs.18000

Hardware and Networking Engineer - Rs.18000

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Receptionist, Executive, Nurse & Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intensivist - MD/ DNB Med/ Anesthesia/ Critical Care/ Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 to 3 years of experince

Medical Officer-MBBS - MBBS with 2 years of ICU Experience

Medical Officer - AYUSH - BAMS with 3 years of ICU experience

Medical Officer- AYUSH - BAMS, BUMS, BHMS with 1-2 years of experience

Nurses - GNM/BSC Nursing

GNM/BSC Nursing with 1-2 years of experience

Nurses ANM - ANM with 2-3 years of experience

System Administrator - BE/Diploma in computer with 2-3 years of HMIS experience

Biomedical Engg. - BE/Diploma in Biomedical Engg. with 1-2 years of experience

Biomedical Asst. - Diploma/ITI in Medical Technology with 1-2 years of experience

Executive Hospital Operations - Medical Graduate with Diploma PG in Hospital Management/Journalism

H.R. Manager - Graduate (Diploma/Degree in HR with 3 years of relevant experience)

Receptionist - Graduate with MSCIT certificate, English knowledge with 2-3 years of experience

2-D ECHO Technician - B.SC/Diploma as Cardiology technician with 1-2 years of experience

Medical Transcriptionist - Diploma in Medical Transcription with 2-3 years of hospital experience

X-Ray Technician - B.SC/Diploma in Radiology Technician with 1-2 years of experience

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Thane Municipal Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on TNMC official website on or before 01 July 2020

Thane Municipal Recruitment Recruitment Notification for Engineer, Receptionist, Executive, Nurse & Other Posts

