Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 1911 Engineer, Receptionist, Executive, Nurse & Other Posts @thanecity.gov.in

Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Thane Municipal Corporation or Thane Mahanagrpalika has published the recruitment notification for the post of Intensivist, Medical Officer - MBBS, Medical Officer – Ayush, Nurse- GNM, Nurse ANM, System Administrator, Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Assistance, Executive Hospital Operations, HR Manager, Receptionist, D ECHO Technician, Medical Transcriptionist, X-ray Technician, Dialysis Technician, ECG Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, MGPS Technician, Hardware and Networking Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 01 July 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 01 July 2020
Thane Municipal Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 1911
- Intensivist - 45
- Medical Officer-MBBS - 240
- Medical Officer - AYUSH - 240
- Nurses- GNM/B.SC Nursing - 750
- Nurses ANM - 450
- System Administrator - 06
- Biomedical Engg. - 03
- Biomedical Asst. - 03
- Executive Hospital Operations - 15
- H.R. Manager - 09
- Receptionist - 30
- 2-D ECHO Technician - 03
- Medical Transcriptionist -12
- X-Ray Technician - 15
- Dialysis Technician - 09
- ECG Technician - 06
- CSSD Technician - 06
- MGPS Technician - 12
- Laboratory Technician (Junior) - 30
- Hardware and Networking Engineer - 12
Salary:
- Medical Officer - Rs.80000 for 1 year experience and Rs. 1,60,000 for 2 years experience
- AYUSH Medical Officer - Rs.60000 for 1-2 year experience and Rs.125000 for 3 years experience
- Nurse- Rs. 40000
- ANM- Rs. 35000
- System Administrator -Rs.40000
- Biomedical Engg. - Rs.40000
- Biomedical Asst. - Rs.18000
- Executive Hospital Operations - Rs.35000
- H.R. Manager - Rs.30000
- Receptionist - Rs.16000
- 2-D ECHO Technician - Rs.22000
- Medical Transcriptionist - Rs.22000
- X-Ray Technician - Rs.20000
- Dialysis Technician - Rs.20000
- ECG Technician - Rs.22000
- CSSD Technician - Rs.18000
- MGPS Technician - Rs.18000
- Laboratory Technician (Junior) - Rs.18000
- Hardware and Networking Engineer - Rs.18000
Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Receptionist, Executive, Nurse & Other Posts
- Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Intensivist - MD/ DNB Med/ Anesthesia/ Critical Care/ Chest with IDCCM/ MBBS, DA/MBBS, DTCD with IDCCM with 2 to 3 years of experince
- Medical Officer-MBBS - MBBS with 2 years of ICU Experience
- Medical Officer-MBBS - MBBS with 2-3 years of experience
- Medical Officer - AYUSH - BAMS with 3 years of ICU experience
- Medical Officer- AYUSH - BAMS, BUMS, BHMS with 1-2 years of experience
- Nurses - GNM/BSC Nursing
- GNM/BSC Nursing with 1-2 years of experience
- Nurses ANM - ANM with 2-3 years of experience
- System Administrator - BE/Diploma in computer with 2-3 years of HMIS experience
- Biomedical Engg. - BE/Diploma in Biomedical Engg. with 1-2 years of experience
- Biomedical Asst. - Diploma/ITI in Medical Technology with 1-2 years of experience
- Executive Hospital Operations - Medical Graduate with Diploma PG in Hospital Management/Journalism
- Executive Hospital Operations - Medical Graduate/Graduate with Diploma/PG in Hospital Management
- H.R. Manager - Graduate (Diploma/Degree in HR with 3 years of relevant experience)
- Receptionist - Graduate with MSCIT certificate, English knowledge with 2-3 years of experience
- 2-D ECHO Technician - B.SC/Diploma as Cardiology technician with 1-2 years of experience
- Medical Transcriptionist - Diploma in Medical Transcription with 2-3 years of hospital experience
- X-Ray Technician - B.SC/Diploma in Radiology Technician with 1-2 years of experience
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for Thane Municipal Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on TNMC official website on or before 01 July 2020
