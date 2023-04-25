THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 90 Engineer Trainee Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility And Salary 

THDC India has invited online applications for the 90 Engineer Trainee Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023: THDC India Limited has released job notification for 90 Engineer Trainee posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023. These positions are available for various trades including Civil, Electrical & Mechanical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 04, 2023

Under the selection process, the eligible candidates should have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)- 2022 and should be shortlisted based on 2022 GATE score from among the candidates who apply against the advertisement for the post of Engineer Trainee (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) in THDCIL. You can check the details of GATE 2022 available on the official website.

Notification Details THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No.-07/2023

Important Date THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Closing of online registration: May 04, 2023

Last date of submission of payment details in online portal: May 06, 2023

Vacancy Details THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Engineer Trainee-Civil: 36

Engineer Trainee-Electrical: 36

Engineer Trainee-Mechanical: 18

Eligibility Criteria THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineer Trainee-Civil: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks.

Engineer Trainee-Electrical: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks.

Engineer Trainee-Mechanical: Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.)/in relevant Discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not than 65% marks.

THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=thdc-engineer-trainee-recruitment-2023.pdf

How to Make Payment:

Visit SBI Collect from https://www.onlinesbi.com/sbicollect/icollecthome.htm

Select Category----------> PSU-Public Sector Undertaking.

Search for PSU- Public Sector Undertaking and type---- THDC INDIA LIMITED

Click on “THDC INDIA LIMITED”.

Select Payment Category-----> Select -----> Recruitment for the post of Engineer

Trainees through GATE 2022 Score on Regular Basis

Fill in the details like a. Name, b. Application No. (THDC Registration No.), c. Mobile

Number, d. Father’s Name and e. Email ID. (Please fill in the same details as entered

in online application)

Enter your details-------> Click on Individual and fill details like Name, Date of Birth,

Mobile No., Email ID.

Click on the Check Box- I have read and agreed to Terms & Conditions.

Enter the Captcha and Click on Next.

Verify payment details and Click on Next.

Select the payment mode and make payment of fees

How To Apply THDC Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website through the link https://www.thdc.co.in/Career Section/ New Openings on or before May 04, 2023. Candidates are advised to take a print out of completed application form and keep it with them safely for future reference.