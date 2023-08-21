THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Executive Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

THDC Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee (Finance) posts in the Employment News (19-25 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.
Candidates selected finally for these posts Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA).
Candidates having certain educational qualification including CA / CMA qualifications, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/The Institute of Cost Accountants of India with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The last date for submission of an online application for the Executive Trainee (Finance) is September 8, 2023. However, the later date of submission of payment details in the Online Portal (For Registered candidates only) is September 10, 2023.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Executive Trainee (Finance) E-2 Grade-8 Posts
THDC Educational Qualification 2023
Candidates should have CA / CMA qualifications, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
THDC Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package
Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Executive Trainee in E-2 Grade.
These candidates will be absorbed after successfully completing training as Senior Officer- Finance in E-3 Grade in a pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).
THDC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For THDC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.thdc.co.in/.
- Step 2: Click the Career- Section- New Openings link on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide basic information details to the link.
- Step 4: Fill in the details of Academics & Professional Qualifications as per your mark sheet and certificate only.
- Step 5: Now fill in the details of your experience with proper mention of the period of service.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.