THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Executive Trainee Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

THDC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: THDC has released the notification for the Executive Trainee and others posts in the Employment News (19-25 August) 2023.

THDC India Limited has invited online applications for the Executive Trainee (Finance) posts in the Employment News (19-25 August) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 8, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for these posts Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA).

Candidates having certain educational qualification including CA / CMA qualifications, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/The Institute of Cost Accountants of India with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

The last date for submission of an online application for the Executive Trainee (Finance) is September 8, 2023. However, the later date of submission of payment details in the Online Portal (For Registered candidates only) is September 10, 2023.

Executive Trainee (Finance) E-2 Grade-8 Posts

Candidates should have CA / CMA qualifications, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selected candidates will be placed at minimum basic pay of Rs. 50,000.00 in the pay scale of Rs. 50,000 -3%-1,60,000 (IDA) during the period of training as Executive Trainee in E-2 Grade.

These candidates will be absorbed after successfully completing training as Senior Officer- Finance in E-3 Grade in a pay scale of Rs. 60,000-3%-1,80,000 (IDA).



You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.