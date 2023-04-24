THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Various Managerial Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has released job notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 04, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply online for these posts.
Important Date THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Closing of online registration: May 04, 2023
Last date of submission of payment details in online portal: May 06, 2023
Vacancy Details THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Manager (O&M)-11
Manager (Chemistry)-01
Manager (Business Planning & Development)-05
Manager (Renewable Energy)-07
Manager (Hydro Civil Design)-05
Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-05
|Organization
|THDC India Limited,
|Post Name
|Managerial posts
|Vacancies
|34
|Category
|Employment News
|Job Location
|All India
|Advt No
|No.-06/2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|May 04, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|thdc.co.in
Eligibility Criteria THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Manager (O&M)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Manager (Chemistry)-Full Time M.Sc in Chemistry discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Manager (Business Planning & Development)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in any engineering discipline with MBA from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than
60% marks. Knowledge of Business Analytics tools will be an added advantage
Manager (Renewable Energy)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Industrial / Production / Electrical / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Manager (Hydro Civil Design)- Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.
THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website through the link https://www.thdc.co.in/Career Section/ New Openings on or before May 04, 2023.