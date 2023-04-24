THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Various Managerial Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC India has invited online applications for the 34 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check  THDC India  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC India has invited online applications for the 34 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here
THDC India has invited online applications for the 34 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here

THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has released job notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 04, 2023. 

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply online for these posts. 



Important Date THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Closing of online registration: May 04, 2023
Last date of submission of payment details in online portal: May 06, 2023


Vacancy Details THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Manager (O&M)-11
Manager (Chemistry)-01
Manager (Business Planning & Development)-05
Manager (Renewable Energy)-07
Manager (Hydro Civil Design)-05
Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-05

Career Counseling

 

Organization     THDC India Limited,
Post Name     Managerial posts 
Vacancies     34
Category     Employment News
Job Location     All India
Advt No  No.-06/2023 
Last Date for Online Application  May 04, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Official Website     thdc.co.in


Eligibility Criteria THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Manager (O&M)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. 
Manager (Chemistry)-Full Time M.Sc in Chemistry discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. 
Manager (Business Planning & Development)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in any engineering discipline with MBA from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than
60% marks. Knowledge of Business Analytics tools will be an added advantage 
Manager (Renewable Energy)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Industrial / Production / Electrical / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. 
Manager (Hydro Civil Design)- Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. 
Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. 

THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website through the link https://www.thdc.co.in/Career Section/ New Openings on or before May 04, 2023.

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for THDC Manager Recruitment 2023?

Candidates having Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in THDC Manager Recruitment 2023?

THDC India Limited has released job notification for 34 Managerial posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next