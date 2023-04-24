THDC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Various Managerial Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility

THDC India has invited online applications for the 34 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC India has invited online applications for the 34 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check THDC India Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here

THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has released job notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (22 April -28 April) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 04, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply online for these posts.





Important Date THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Closing of online registration: May 04, 2023

Last date of submission of payment details in online portal: May 06, 2023



Vacancy Details THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Manager (O&M)-11

Manager (Chemistry)-01

Manager (Business Planning & Development)-05

Manager (Renewable Energy)-07

Manager (Hydro Civil Design)-05

Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-05

Eligibility Criteria THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Manager (O&M)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial / Production / C&I / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Manager (Chemistry)-Full Time M.Sc in Chemistry discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Manager (Business Planning & Development)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in any engineering discipline with MBA from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than

60% marks. Knowledge of Business Analytics tools will be an added advantage

Manager (Renewable Energy)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mechanical / Industrial / Production / Electrical / Electronics / E&C discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Manager (Hydro Civil Design)- Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from a recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

Manager (Hydro Civil Construction)-Full Time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks.

How To Apply THDC Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website through the link https://www.thdc.co.in/Career Section/ New Openings on or before May 04, 2023.