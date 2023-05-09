THDC Recruitment 2023 For 77 Engineer & Executive Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply 

THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has invited online application for the 77 Engineer & Executive Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 06, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Notification Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job :
Advt. No.-08/2023
Important Date THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Opening of Online Registration: May 08, 2023
Closing of Online Registration: June 06,2023
Last date of submission of payment details in Online Portal: June 08, 2023
Vacancy Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Engineer (Civil)- 15
Sr. Engineer (Civil)- 05
Dy. Manager (Civil)- 05
Engineer (Electrical)- 10
Sr. Engineer (Electrical)- 05
Dy. Manager (Electrical)- 05
Engineer (Mechanical)-10
Sr. Engineer (Mechanical)- 03
Dy. Manager (Mechanical)- 02
Executive (Masters in Social Work)- 03
Sr. Executive (Masters in Social Work)- 02
Engineer (IT)- 10
Executive (Admin- Guest House)- 02
Eligibility Criteria THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Engineer (Civil)/Sr. Engineer (Civil)/Dy. Manager (Civil): Full time regular Degree in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of
weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
How To Apply THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Candidates can only apply through online registration link after following these steps-
- Visit to official website https://www.thdc.co.in/
- Go to Career Section-New Openings.
- Before filling the Online Registration Form you are advised to read eligibility criteria and essential qualifications required carefully.
- Fill in theBasic Information to the window.
- Enter the same name in the same configuration as they are entering Carefully fill the fields asked in the Basic Information
- Fill in the details of Academics & Professional Qualification as per your marksheet and certificate only.
- Provide marks as per your marksheet.
- While filling in the Languages Known remember to tick the boxes provided in that section as well.
Next fill in Address details and other information.
- Fill in the details of your experience with proper mention of period of service.