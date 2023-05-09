THDC Recruitment 2023 For 77 Engineer & Executive Posts @thdc.co.in, Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply 

THDC has invited online applications for the 77 Engineer & Executive Posts on its official website. Check THDC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has invited online application for the 77 Engineer & Executive Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 06, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degree in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt. No.-08/2023

Important Date THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening of Online Registration: May 08, 2023

Closing of Online Registration: June 06,2023

Last date of submission of payment details in Online Portal: June 08, 2023

Vacancy Details THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Engineer (Civil)- 15

Sr. Engineer (Civil)- 05

Dy. Manager (Civil)- 05

Engineer (Electrical)- 10

Sr. Engineer (Electrical)- 05

Dy. Manager (Electrical)- 05

Engineer (Mechanical)-10

Sr. Engineer (Mechanical)- 03

Dy. Manager (Mechanical)- 02

Executive (Masters in Social Work)- 03

Sr. Executive (Masters in Social Work)- 02

Engineer (IT)- 10

Executive (Admin- Guest House)- 02

Eligibility Criteria THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineer (Civil)/Sr. Engineer (Civil)/Dy. Manager (Civil): Full time regular Degree in Civil Engineering (B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.- Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of

weightage given to any particular semester/year by the University/ Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply THDC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can only apply through online registration link after following these steps-