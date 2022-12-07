THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 For 135 Vacancies: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

THDC has invited online application for the 135 Trade Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check THDC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: THDC India Limited, a Mini Ratna Schedule ‘A’ Company has invited online application for the total 135 Trade Apprentice Posts for its Tehri and Koteshwar locations. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification on or before 30 December 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10th/ITI passed in the concerned trades can apply for THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification.



Important Date THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

Vacancy Details THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

(Tehri)

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant -26,

Stenographer/ Secretarial Assistant-26

Wireman- 05

Fitter- 07

Electrician- 19

Electronics Mechanic 04

Welder (Gas & Electric) 02

Mechanic (Diesel) 02

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) 02

Mechanic (Earth Moving Machinery)-02

Mechanic (R&M of Heavy Vehicle)-02

Mechanic (R&M of Light Vehicle)-03

(Koteshwar)

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant and Stenographer/

Secretarial Assistant-15

Fitter-05

Electrician 08

Electronics Mechanic04

Other-03



Eligibility Criteria THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

10th pass and ITI passed (regular Candidate) in the year 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022

Candidates willing to apply for THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of eligibility/age limit and others.

How To Download: THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of THDC India Limited-https://thdc.co.in/ Go to the Title Section on the official portal's home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for ITI Trade Apprenticeship Training At Tehri and Koteshwar Unit' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply THDC Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

In a bid to apply for these posts, it is mandatory to enrol themselves in the new apprenticeship portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org ) and mention the number in the application, without registration number no candidates will be engaged as apprenticeship trainee. Candidates are required to download the application format available in THDCIL website www.thdc.co.in and forward the filled in application along with all the documents as mentioned in the notice to the address given in the details notification.