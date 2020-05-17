THSTI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Research Associate and Project Associate Posts @thsti.in

THSTI Recruitment 2020: Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Research Associate and Project Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 27 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for THSTI Recruitment 2020 - 27 May 2020

THSTI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Research Associate-I - 1 Post

Project Associate-I - 1 Post

Research Assistant - 1 Post

Project Associate-II - 1 Post

Salary:

Research Associate-I - Rs. 47000

Project Associate-I - Rs. 31,000

Research Assistant - Rs. 31,000

Project Associate-II - Rs. 35,000

THSTI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Associate-I - Ph.D./MD in any branch of Life Sciences from a recognized laboratory /Institution/University, with at least 1 publication in peer-reviewed journals

Project Associate-I - Master's degree in Biotechnology/Microbiology / Biochemistry or any other branches of Life sciences from a recognized university or equivalent

Research Assistant - Bachelor's degree Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences or equivalent grade with at least 3 years of work experience or Masters degree in Biochemistry/Life Sciences/Biotechnology.

Project Associate-II - M.Sc in Mathematics with atleast 2 years of research experience

Age Limit

Research Associate-I - 40 years

Project Associate-I - 35 years

Research Assistant - 32 years

Project Associate-II - 35 years

Download THSTI Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to Apply for THSTI Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply online on THSTI official website thsti.in on or before 27 May 2020.