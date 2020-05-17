THSTI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Research Associate and Project Associate Posts @thsti.in

THSTI Recruitment 2020: Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Research Associate and Project Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 27 May 2020.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application for THSTI Recruitment 2020 - 27 May 2020
THSTI Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Research Associate-I - 1 Post
- Project Associate-I - 1 Post
- Research Assistant - 1 Post
- Project Associate-II - 1 Post
Salary:
- Research Associate-I - Rs. 47000
- Project Associate-I - Rs. 31,000
- Research Assistant - Rs. 31,000
- Project Associate-II - Rs. 35,000
THSTI Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Research Associate-I - Ph.D./MD in any branch of Life Sciences from a recognized laboratory /Institution/University, with at least 1 publication in peer-reviewed journals
- Project Associate-I - Master's degree in Biotechnology/Microbiology / Biochemistry or any other branches of Life sciences from a recognized university or equivalent
- Research Assistant - Bachelor's degree Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences or equivalent grade with at least 3 years of work experience or Masters degree in Biochemistry/Life Sciences/Biotechnology.
- Project Associate-II - M.Sc in Mathematics with atleast 2 years of research experience
Age Limit
- Research Associate-I - 40 years
- Project Associate-I - 35 years
- Research Assistant - 32 years
- Project Associate-II - 35 years
Download THSTI Notification PDF Here
How to Apply for THSTI Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply online on THSTI official website thsti.in on or before 27 May 2020.