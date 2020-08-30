TISS Recruitment 2020 for Project Technical Officer Posts @tiss.edu, Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Project Technical Officer for various projects. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification candidates should have Master's degree in Clinical/counseling/applied Psychology with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification.

Notification details for TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advertisement No: TISS-ICMR/27.08.20

Date of Advertisement: 27.08.2020

Important Dates TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 4 September 2020

Vacancy Details TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Project Technical Officer (PTO)-02

Eligibility Criteria TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technical Officer (PTO):

Master's degree in Clinical/counseling/applied Psychology

Prior knowledge in quantitative research (preferably in the area of community health or mental health)

Prior experience in working with quantitative research- Excel and SPSS

Project Technical Officer (PTO):

Master's degree in Clinical/counseling/applied Psychology

Prior knowledge in qualitative research (preferably in the area of community health or mental health)

Prior experience in working with qualitative research- NVivo

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Remuneration TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification: Rs. 32,000/-

How to Apply TISS Project Technical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested candidates can send their resume to aparna.joshi@tiss.edu & chetna.d@tiss.edu on or before September 4th, 2020 with a subject line Application for the post of Project Technical officer. Candidates should mention the name of the position for which they are applying for. Short listed candidates will be interviewed telephonically. You can check all details with the official link in this regard.