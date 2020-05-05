TISS Recruitment 2020 for Programmer Officer and Research Assistant and Employee Posts

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Notification 2020: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for the post of Programme Officer (Part-Time), Research Assistant (Part-Time) and Part-Time Employee for Helpline Work. Eligible applicants can apply for the post on or before 09 May 2020.
Important Date:
Last Date for submission of Application for TISS: 09 May 2020
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Vacancy Details
- Programme Officer (Part-Time) - 1 Post
- Research Assistant (Part-Time) - 1 Post
- Part-Time Employee - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Programmer Officer, Research Assistant and Employee Posts Job
Educational Qualification:
- Programme Officer (Part-Time) - Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling, Clinical Psychology or Social Work (MA/MSc) from a UGC recognized University
- Research Assistant (Part-Time) - Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling, Clinical Psychology or Social Work (MA/MSc) from a UGC recognized University
- Part-Time Employee for Helpline Work - Have a post-graduate degree in psychology/ social work/ public health (MSW/ M.A/ M.Sc)/ from a recognized university
Salary:
Rs. 20000
|
TISS Recruitment Official Notification PDF Download Here
|
TISS Official Website Link
How to Apply for TISS Programmer Officer, Research Assistant and Employee Posts ?
Eligible applicants can amay send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 09 May 2020 with a subject line Application for the post of ‘Programme Associate’/ ‘Research Assistant’/’Helpline Assistant
