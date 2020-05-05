TISS Recruitment 2020 for Programmer Officer and Research Assistant and Employee Posts

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Job Notification 2020: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for the post of Programme Officer (Part-Time), Research Assistant (Part-Time) and Part-Time Employee for Helpline Work. Eligible applicants can apply for the post on or before 09 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of Application for TISS: 09 May 2020

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Vacancy Details

Programme Officer (Part-Time) - 1 Post

Research Assistant (Part-Time) - 1 Post

Part-Time Employee - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Programmer Officer, Research Assistant and Employee Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

Programme Officer (Part-Time) - Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling, Clinical Psychology or Social Work (MA/MSc) from a UGC recognized University

Research Assistant (Part-Time) - Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Counselling, Clinical Psychology or Social Work (MA/MSc) from a UGC recognized University

Part-Time Employee for Helpline Work - Have a post-graduate degree in psychology/ social work/ public health (MSW/ M.A/ M.Sc)/ from a recognized university

Salary:

Rs. 20000

TISS Recruitment Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here TISS Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for TISS Programmer Officer, Research Assistant and Employee Posts ?

Eligible applicants can amay send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 09 May 2020 with a subject line Application for the post of ‘Programme Associate’/ ‘Research Assistant’/’Helpline Assistant

