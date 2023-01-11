TMC Recruitment 2023 For Nurse, Accountant And Others @tmc.gov.in: Check Eligibility

TMC has invited online application for the 61 Nurse and Other Posts on its official website. Check TMC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited application for the 61 various posts including Nurse, Accountant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Technical Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can attend the recruitment process scheduled from 12 January 2023 onwards.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BDS / BAMS / M. Sc Nursing / MDS / MPH /B.Com / M.Com / MBA (Finance)/GNM/ BSc Nursing/10th Std. passed with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Notification Details TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job :

Adv No. : HBCH&RC/PROJECT/2023/P01

Important Date TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Recruitment process for these posts can include written examination and/ or Personal Interview which are scheduled from 12 January to 06 February 2023, in accordance with the posts as mentioned in the notification.

Vacancy Details TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

District Technical Officer-24

Accountant-01

Assistant Administrative Officer-01

Nurse-21

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-13

Technical Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Administrative Officer-Graduate with 05 years post qualification relevant experience.

Nurse-GNM with one year experience OR BSc Nursing

Registered with INC / MNC is essential.

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-10th Std. passed and should have relevant experience mentioned in the notification.

Technical Officer-BDS / MDS / MPH

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Age Limit/monthly remuneration/recruitment schedule and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC)-https://tmc.gov.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ WALK IN INTERVIEW ON PROJECT BASED VACANCIES (PROJECT A/C NO. 9446) (Between 9.30 am to 11.30 am) AT VENUE: HOMI BHABHA CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE SHRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL CAMPUS' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download TMC Nurse Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply TMC Nurse Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates are required to carry their Resume along with Original Educational & Experience certificates, PAN Card, AADHAR Card and one set of self-attested copies of all these documents at the post wise scheduled (from 12 January to 06 February 2023) mentioned in notification.