TMC Recruitment 2022-23 For 360 LDC, Nurse And Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TMC has invited online application for the 360 LDC, Nurse And Others on its official website. Check TMC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), an autonomous body funded and controlled by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India has invited application for total 360 posts including LDC, Attendant, Nurse and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 January 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination & skill test as per the posts. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the post of selection process criteria for the various vacancies.

Notification Details TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job:

Advt.No.TMC/AD/108/2022

Important Date TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Last date for submission of online application for the above post is 10 January 2023.

Vacancy Details TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Lower Division Clerk-18

Attendant-20

Trade Helper-70

Nurse – A-212

Nurse – B-30

Nurse – c-55

Eligibility Criteria TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Lower Division Clerk-Graduate from a recognized University. MS-CIT or Computer Course of minimum 3 months duration in Microsoft Office. Candidates with Diploma or Degree in Computer or Information Technology are exempted from 3 months computer course.

Attendant-S.S.C or equivalent

Trade Helper-S.S.C or equivalent

Nurse – A-General Nursing & Midwifery plus Diploma in Oncology Nursing with 01 year clinical experience in a 50 bedded hospital OR Basic or Post Basic B.Sc.(Nursing) with 01 year clinical experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

Pay in Pay Matrix TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Lower Division Clerk-Rs. 19,900/- (Level-2, Cell No.1) plus allowance as admissible.

Attendant-Rs. 18000/- ( Level-1, Cell No.1) plus allowance as admissible.

Trade Helper-Rs. 18000/- ( Level-1, Cell No.1 ) plus allowance as admissible.

Nurse – A-Rs. 44,900/- (Level 7, Cell 1)plus allowances as applicable

Nurse – B-Rs. 47,600/- ( Level 8, Cell 1) plus allowances as applicable

Nurse – C-55Rs. 53,100/- ( Level 9, Cell 1 ) plus allowances as applicable

TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply TMC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 10 January 2022.